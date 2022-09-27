We are almost two weeks away from Halloween Ends’ terrifying release. Because of that, the marketing for this epic film has started to slash its way through the horror community. The final trailer for the film released today, and now the second track for Ends’ musical score, “The Junk Yard,” has dropped.

Ends' musical score is once again being down by genre legend John Carpenter, Cody Carpenter, and Daniel Davies. “The Junk Yard” is the definition of classic Carpenter. It starts off slow and is very mysterious, and builds from soft-spoken eeriness to an epic atmospheric crescendo. The heavy guitar and piano focus with a hint of haunting metallic flare, almost Halloween III: Season of the Witch inspired, does a great job of making you visualize the potential scene. It makes you ask a lot of intriguing questions as well. For instance, what horrors lurk in the junkyard, and is it actually a junkyard or does it have a double meaning?

The way the piece is laid out it almost sounds more like a graveyard than your typical junkyard. We’ve been to so many places in the town of Haddonfield over the years: the streets of suburbia, the drug store, the now iconic hospital, and the graveyard where Michael Myers’ sister is buried. However, in the twelve films so far, we’ve never been to the junkyard. It will be interesting to see what significance the junkyard has in terms of this finale’s story. However, this is not the only new location in Haddonfield fans will be visiting. From both trailers and previously released images, the town’s sewer system will also be a central kill spot in Ends.

While the first two parts of David Gordon Green’s legacy trilogy have been hit-or-miss in the eyes of many fans, the one thing these brutal sequels have had going for them is Carpenter’s involvement. Anyone who is a film fan knows that this horror icon co-wrote and directed the original immortal classic, but it was his brilliant musical score that was the final piece of the bloody puzzle that helped put the original Halloween on the top of the genre food chain, a spot it still arguably holds today. Whether it was the Halloween theme or Laurie’s hair-raising melody, that suspenseful masterpiece of a musical score is as synonymous with the spooky holiday as Michael himself. It’s the James Bond theme of horror, and more than 40 years later Carpenter’s sound hasn’t lost a beat.

His collaboration with his son Cody and Davies has arguably been his career defining work. Whether it’s “The Shape Hunts Allyson”, one of the best pieces of music in film history in Halloween, or “Michael’s Legend” in Halloween Kills, Carpenter has horrifically kept the atmosphere of the franchise alive and well. However, at the same time, through all the thrilling nostalgia he has gleefully found a way to keep the franchise feeling fresh and new.

Between “The Junk Yard” and “The Procession”, Ends now has two killer tracks. No matter how good the final film is, one thing’s for certain: we have another amazing Carpenter horror score on our hands. Carpenter is half the reason fans go see a new Halloween, and this might be his last Halloween score ever. It’s bittersweet to think about, but you can celebrate the filmmakers’ frightening legacy by pre-ordering Ends soundtrack from Scared Bones now. It releases digitally on October 14 and physically on October 20. Halloween Ends scares its way to theaters and Peacock on October 14. Until then, you can listen to “The Junk Yard” down below.