The release date for the upcoming Halloween Ends soundtrack has just been set, and the track list is scaring up some serious excitement from horror fans and music nerds alike. The new film, which is set to conclude the relaunched Halloween saga that premiered in 2018, has done an excellent job of balancing tribute to the previous installations of the horror franchise and bringing a fresh perspective to a long-running series. The new soundtrack for the upcoming film continues that tradition, by including a new, but just as haunting John Carpenter score for the film. The soundtrack is set to be released on October 14, 2022.

The new score for the film was created by Carpenter, who directed the original film and created the iconic score from the 1978 slasher, along with Cody Carpenter, and Daniel Davies. The new soundtrack will also include a new song called "Burn it Down" by Boy Harsher. The new score, called "Procession", features the same dark, synth tones of the original, while still providing an entirely new, deeper feel, as if the score, too, has aged with the series.

The new song "Burn It Down", by Boy Harsher was created especially for the upcoming film. Of the opportunity to be included on such an iconic soundtrack, Boy Harsher said, "[o]bviously we’re huge fans of Carpenter and the franchise is a fav, but to work with Gordon Green was also so special, his early films (George Washington, Undertow, Snow Angels) were heavy influences on our work. The real kicker is that Halloween Ends was shot in Savannah, GA - the birthplace of Boy Harsher and where we met."

RELATED:

New 'Halloween Ends' TV Spot Warns the Boogeyman Is Coming

Halloween Ends is set to be released on the same day as the soundtrack and takes place four years after the events of Halloween Kills. The film finds Laurie Strode living with her granddaughter Allyson as she finishes her memoirs. All is finally at peace again and Michael Myers hasn't been seen in years. However, her peace will soon be disturbed, and Laurie will have to fight off the dark face of Evil one more time.

Halloween Kills serves as the final chapter of a long-running horror franchise that began in 1978, effectively kick-starting the golden age of the slasher genre. The newest Halloween trilogy sees series star Jamie Lee Curtis' return to her iconic character Laurie Strode. Halloween Ends is directed by David Gordon Green, who wrote the film alongside Paul Brad Logan, Chris Bernier, and Danny McBride.

The Boy Harsher "Burn It Down" EP will be released on vinyl on January 20, 2023. The soundtrack will be released for purchase on October 14, 2022.

The soundtrack will feature the following track list:

1. Where Is Jeremy?

2. Halloween Ends (Main Title)

3. Lauries Theme Ends

4. The Cave

5. Drags To The Cave

6. Evil Eyes

7. Transformation

8. Because of You

9. Requiem For Jeremy

10. Kill The Cop

11. Corey and Michael

12. Corey’s Requiem

13. The Junk Yard

14. Where Are You?

15. Bye Bye Corey

16. The Fight

17. Before Her Eyes

18. The Procession

19. Cherry Blossoms

20. Halloween Ends (End Titles)

Boy Harsher Burn It Down EP track list is as follows:

1. Burn It Down - Rework

2. Burn It Down

3. Burn It Down – Rework (Instrumental)

4. Burn It Down (Instrumental)

You can check out the new score for the film, "Procession", below.