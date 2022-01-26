Nick Castle, the actor who played the Shape in John Carpenter’s original Halloween movie, will be back for a cameo in Halloween Ends. Castle confirmed he’s coming back on Twitter while also dismissing rumors he would play the killer Michael Myers once again.

Castle took to Twitter to correct outlets that rushed to say he would be back as the Shape in the upcoming sequel. As Castle points out, “The talented James Jude Courtney will once again play [Michael Myers].” Jude Courtney has played Michael Myers in both 2018’s Halloween and its direct sequel Halloween Kills, and will don Shape mask a third time this October when Halloween Ends hits theaters. However, Castle also underlined he is indeed involved with Halloween Ends, stating that he’ll “have a fun cameo.”

After his successful 2018’s soft-reboot of Halloween, David Gordon Green came back to helm two sequels. Halloween Kills was released last October, while Halloween Ends is scheduled for release in this year’s spooky season. Both Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends are written by Green, Danny McBride, and Scott Teems. Halloween Ends brings Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Laurie’s granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) together to take down the monster who haunts their family, setting an epic conclusion for the third part of the trilogy. The sequel will also bring Kyle Richards back as Lindsey Wallace, one of the Shape’s survivors who came back in Halloween Kills.

While Halloween Kills didn’t get the same positive response from critics as the franchise’s previous installment, the movie is proved to be a box office success, hauling $50 million in the U.S. during its first weekend. The movie also slashed records on streaming by becoming Peacock’s best non-live premiere, and is also one of the bloodiest movies in the series, with 27 bodies hitting the floor.

All of that means that Halloween Ends has some big (and bloody) shoes to fill if it wants to end the new trilogy with a bang. Now that the movie is in production, though, we should learn more details about its plot and how it intends to give Laurie and the habitants of Haddonfield closure.

Halloween Ends hits theaters on October 14. Check out Castle’s tweet below:

