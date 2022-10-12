Every October, fans wait eagerly for a Halloween (the franchise, not the holiday) movie to release. While a few movies in the franchise didn’t stick to this annual schedule, David Gordon Green brought back that trend with his trilogy. And now, the third and final sequel of the latest series follows suit with Halloween Ends set to release this October. Halloween Ends marks the end of the decades-old saga of Laurie Strode and Michael Myers when they face each other for a final showdown.

The third installment in the series that started in 2018, Halloween Ends sees the return of the entire team, with Green as the director and co-writer alongside Danny McBride, Paul Brad Logan, and Chris Bernier. The film also sees the earlier cast members reprising their roles, particularly Jamie Lee Curtis as the protagonist, Laurie Strode, as well as James Jude Courtney, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Omar Dorsey, and Kyle Richards. Nick Castle, who voiced Myers in the 1978 film will also appear in a cameo. But there’ll be also a few new characters who would either become Michael’s new targets or bring him down, which we’ll find out when the movie hits the theaters.

For every Halloween fan out there, the last installment is a must-watch and there couldn’t be a better time to watch this slasher classic than this spooky season. Check out how you can watch Halloween Ends, and where and when you can watch it.

Related:'Halloween Ends' & 10 Other Horror Finales That Marked the End of an Era

Is Halloween Ends in Movie Theaters?

Halloween Ends was earlier scheduled to be released in October 2021 but got delayed due to the pandemic. Now, the movie is getting its world premiere at the Beyond Fest in Monterrey, Mexico, and will hit theaters in the United States on Friday, October 14, 2022. You can visit the film's official website to find showtimes at a theater near you.

Is Halloween Ends Streaming Online?

Image via Universal

So, here’s some great news for all! Halloween Ends is getting both a theatrical and streaming release, simultaneously! You can catch the slasher thriller on Peacock, where the movie will be streaming for about 60 days.

You can bookmark the movie’s landing page on your browser and watch it on the day of the release, i.e., October 14.

Can You Watch Halloween Ends Without Peacock?

Well, yes. Since Halloween Ends is releasing at the theaters, you can always go and watch it at a local theater. But if you would rather watch it from the comfort of your couch, then, your only option for streaming the movie is on Peacock.

Universal Picture’s streaming service, Peacock is only available by subscription. As we said earlier, you can bookmark the movie’s landing page on the browser. Alternatively, you can download the streaming app on any of your smart devices, including Apple TV, Fire TV, gaming consoles, etc. With a subscription, you can access all original and aggregated content on Peacock and watch unlimited shows, movies, sports, live events, etc. They have two plans you can choose from – the Premium Plan, which has ads included, and costs $4.99, and the Premium Plus Plan, which is free of ads, and costs $9.99. Also, check with your cable provider for a bundle offer on Peacock.

Watch the Halloween Ends Trailer

The trailer for Halloween Ends is a tricky treat, loaded with nostalgia and equally terrifying. The less-than-a-minute clip shows you glimpses of what’s coming to Haddonfield this October. It also shows how Laurie finally takes the onus of finishing Michael and his madness once and for all.

You wouldn’t find a lot of plot details in the trailer, which is great, so the suspense stays on until you watch the full movie. However, there are a few flashbacks to the original film, with clips about Laurie and other victims, as well as Michael, which is going to tie the whole story together and make it one, big, exciting movie.

When Will Halloween Ends Arrive on Digital or DVD/VOD?

There’s no official announcement/news on the physical media release or VOD release of Halloween Ends. Like with most other theatrically released movies, you can expect the movie’s DVD/Blu-ray release around 90-150 days from the premiere. So, for Halloween Ends too, you can expect the media release around early 2023.

Related:Michael Myers' 10 Best Kills from the 'Halloween' Franchise Before 'Halloween Ends'

What is Halloween Ends About?

Halloween Ends marks the final sequel of the trilogy series from the original Halloween franchise., that started in 2018 by David Gordon Green,

The latest installment picks up four years from the events of Halloween Kills and follows Laurie living a quiet life (or so she would think) in Haddonfield, with her granddaughter, Allyson. It’s been quite a while since they or anyone else heard of Michael Myers. But as soon as you would expect that things have settled down, terror strikes again. A local teen gets accused of killing a young boy he was babysitting and from there, things start to spiral for Haddonfield. This time, Laurie decides to end this mayhem once and for all and confront Michael with a kill-or-be-killed determination, even if that’s the last thing she’ll do in her life.

Do you need to watch other Halloween Movies before Halloween Ends?

Image via Universal

Halloween Ends is the third sequel to the Halloween series that was started in 2018. It is also the 13th installment in the entire franchise but has no connection to the other films except for the first film in 1978. The events of the 2018 movie take off years after the story of 1978 ended.

However, Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends follow the linear timeline from 2018. So, it might be useful to watch both Halloween and Halloween Kills before you watch Halloween Ends and get the detailed events of the trilogy. However, it's not necessary. You can always treat the latest movie as a standalone one since all the sequels highlight the important events of the prequels.

Alternatively, you could also watch the 1978 Halloween and then watch Halloween Ends, which will give you the original story of Laurie and the other survivors from that time who are also featured in the latest series, since Jamie Lee Curtis reprises her same role of Laurie from 1978, along with a few others from the very first movie by John Carpenter. Another way to get a complete picture of this series is to watch the 1978 Halloween and then watch the trilogy from 2018 to 2022, which would give you the before and after arcs of the characters, as well as how the events progressed over four decades.