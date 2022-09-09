Movie fans are slowly making their way through September. As the days grow longer and a bit colder, Michael Myers will soon be terrorizing audiences once again in Halloween Ends. The final film in the Halloween franchise, for now, is slashing its way to theaters next month and the marketing for the film has slowly been creeping up on genre fans everywhere. Now Laurie Strode herself, Jamie Lee Curtis, has shared the new Halloween Total Film cover which features our two favorite franchise enemies ready for one last fight.

The cover shared on Curtis’ Instagram sees Laurie and Michael back to back. Very similar to the film’s recent poster. Michael's iconic mask is looking particularly disgusting. You can thank 40-plus years of wear for that. The lighting of the image really does a great job of showing off the updated design that makes the mask appear as if it’s decaying or molding. Also front and center for Michael is his busted-up hand. Fans will remember that he gruesomely lost two of his fingers in his first rematch with Laurie in Halloween (2018).

On the Laurie side of things, she’s holding Michael’s signature kitchen knife and wearing an outfit that is very similar to the one the character wore in the original Halloween. This same outfit also was seen in Ends’ first teaser and this iconic “final girl” looks like she’s not messing around. There’s a lot of spine-chilling text featured on the cover to get your blood boiling as well. Total Film calls Ends “The ultimate showdown as Laurie Strode gets her killer finale” and Curtis is quoted saying “ This final moment between Final Girl and Michael Myers has to come, and there will be blood.”

Image via Universal

The final thing included in Curtis’ post is another Total Film image of Michael that sees him ready to attack with his kitchen knife in hand. Again the way the image is lit really does a good job showing off all of Michael’s aging detail. This boogeyman has seen better days and has survived being shot multiple times as well as almost being burnt to a crisp. This is a haunting image that embodies Michael’s evil, inhuman, resilience.

Even though we are almost a month away from Halloween Ends' release date, there’s still a lot of scary mystery to this supposed final film. We do know the film takes place four years after the events of Halloween (2018) and Halloween Kills, a babysitter has been accused of murder, and that Laurie is trying to move on from Michael. She’s even trying to write a memoir about her traumatic past. However, you can’t hide from the boogeyman for long and, whatever Michael has in-store for the town of Haddonfield, all signs point to Ends being another brutal bloodbath with a high body count.

Halloween Ends hits theaters and Peacock on October 14. Until then, you can view Total Film’s new cover down below before the issue hits store shelves on September 15.