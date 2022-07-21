The first glimpse of Halloween Ends is a treat sweeter than candy corn and just as deadly. Being released this late in the summer and after much patience, the marketing officially begins. There are callbacks to the original film, new victims, and the promise of a showdown between two old foes, including all of this without showing heavy spoilers. The minimal footage, coming out to a little over a minute-long, is a relief due to how much Halloween (2018) and Halloween Kills (2021) revealed in their respective trailers. Some might say the official plot synopsis attached is TMI, but it hints at a very different installment. And this being the 13th one, trying something different makes it all that more exciting.

"Four years after the events of last year's Halloween Kills, Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis) is living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn't been seen since. Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell), is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can't control, once and for all.”

The neighborhood street that opens the trailer is in no short supply of Halloween decorations. No Home Depot skeletons, but cobwebs and lights. Four years later and with Michael “disappeared” sometime after Kills, Haddonfield residents are living in a false sense of security. The house the camera slowly reaches (0:05), looks very similar to the Carruthers residence in Halloween 4 and 5. It also looks similar to Karen’s (Judy Greer) home, one she won't ever be returning to. The architecture is different, the front door is not the same — however, four years is enough time for a renovation. Maybe Allyson and Laurie live here, but it’s odd the two would decorate for the holiday with such blood-stained memories attached to it. Something else could be going on here. Then again, Laurie, “has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life.” Could this be how she does that?

The slow walk upstairs can remind any fan of the 1978 opening. (0:28) An office space in the upstairs is full of newspaper clippings and other papers. Quite possibly these materials are used for the memoir in synopsis. The creeping camera POV is revealed to be Michael Myers, having returned. No surprise there. But when he reaches out (0:35), pay attention to the hand he uses to open the door. It’s unharmed, full of all its fingers. This is the same hand Laurie blasted a few digits off back in Halloween (2018). Can a copycat be stalking Laurie, maybe Corey Cunningham?

Image via Universal

Laurie stands (0:36), waiting, with a gun and a refreshed hairdo. She looks good! Although her fears are behind her, she’s back in action. The outfit she’s wearing adds another odd mystery to the context of this home invasion. The blue top with dark blue pants is a visual callback to what she wore back in 1978. From the glowing pumpkin in the scene, to the house decor, and the costuming, would a survivor like Laurie really let go of trauma this much? Notice the ring on her finger. A wedding ring from Officer Hawkins (Will Patton)? Ben Tramer probably won't be introduced this late in the game. In this trilogy, Hawkins has been the only character established to have feelings for Laurie. That means his survival might not be definite in order to raise the stakes.

Quick cuts to various screaming characters (victims, no doubt) show one young guy in a tunnel at (0:42). It’s too dark to tell if this is Campbell’s Corey. What is clear is this location making sense of Ends’ working title “Cave Dweller.” Michael might not have been found in four years, but he might not have gone too far away. In another shot, Michael (or "Michael") is approaching one victim, a red-headed female character, and his mask is still charred from Kills. Flashbacks to 1978 and 2018 throw in Laurie, Allyson, the late Karen, and the boogeyman escaping the Strode inferno. Some new footage reintroduce Allyson (wearing an officer’s coat) and Frank Hawkins, no sign of Lindsey (Kyle Richards) though. At (0:57), Laurie takes cover behind a doorway. “Come and get me, motherf**ker,” she says, as Michael appears. The framing looks an awful lot like the shot in the 1978 movie, when a young Laurie doesn’t see the white mask coming out of the darkness behind her. This time, she knows he’s there and wants to lure him in.

Image via Universal

The kitchen battle looks brutal, what Halloween: H20 sort of but didn’t really deliver on. There are no tossed tables or knives. Laurie almost loses her hand to a garbage disposal (a nod to H20). And Michael’s injured hand gets worse thanks to Laurie. The very short struggle the two had in 2018 was disappointing. This time around, the face-off looks intense and longer. She smacks her head into Michael, grabbing a butcher knife like Allyson did to slice at Michael and help trap him in the basement back in 2018. The blade makes direct contact with Michael's injured hand (1:07), making it clear this is the real slasher. The glowing sparks flying by when the title fades in, could also hint at a major story element. Fire might be the ultimate weapon against the Haddonfield boogeyman. A recording of Dr. Loomis (voice work by Colin Mahan) screamed about his execution and to “immediately incinerate the body.” Laurie built her house in order to do so. He rose out of the flames in Kills but maybe this time, just maybe, Michael Myers will finally be devoured by the fire.