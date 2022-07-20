2022 has been a stellar year for the horror genre, but it's only potentially going to get better with the upcoming release of Halloween Ends. There has been so much speculation about how Laurie Strode and Michael Myer's Saga would end ever since Halloween Kills went on a blood-soaked rampage last year. With that in mind and the supposive final chapter now just three months away, Universal and Blumhouse have finally released the first teaser for Halloween Ends.

The 76-second teaser is classic Halloween putting the audience back in the POV of The Shape in a scene that is very reminiscent of the opening of the original 1978 classic. However, this time around someone is waiting for him upstairs and it is none other than Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode out for revenge. The rest of the footage teases the iconic rivals round two fight in this new trilogy. Again, it's very visually reminiscent of the pair's brutal fight in Halloween 2018 with the highlight being Michael trying to force Laurie’s hand into a garbage disposal. The famous final girl quickly counters the attack, stabbing The Boogeyman straight through his hand. A hand that only has three fingers thanks to Laurie’s actions on Halloween night 2018.

This trailer is definitely just a tease as it’s mostly here to present the genre’s heavyweight rematch of the century, but the minimalistic approach definitely helps set the dark tone. On top of that, it’s always fun to hear a new version of the classic theme and having the trailer cut between various characters screams as well as classic 1978 footage is a nice touch too. The other notable thing about this first trailer is that we see a few glimpses of the returning survivors of Haddonfield like Andi Matichak’s Allison and Will Patton’s Officer Hawkins who both don’t look too happy. That could be an indication of Laurie’s fate in this upcoming slasher sequel.

Finally, the teaser also has its fair share of easter eggs which has been a standout part of director David Gordon Green's trilogy thus far. One of the more subtle references is the red house that opens up the teaser. It looks nearly identical to Rachel's house from 1988s Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers which is now a cult classic film in the franchise. Details like that should warm any Halloween fan's terrified heart.

There’s still not much known about this final film’s plot other than it jumps four years to present day and that it’s going to tackle modern real-world issues in some way. However, all signs point to Ends being another brutal film in the franchise. Halloween Kills lived up to its name. It was an absolute bloodbath and showed fan-favorite franchise characters like Tommy and Brackett as well as Laurie’s daughter Karen gruesomely die at the hands of Michael Myers. The latter of which ended Kills on a crazy cliffhanger. Laurie was out of commission for most of that film dealing with her injuries sustained in Halloween 2018. That being said, she’s once again the driving force of this final film. The character and her family have been through so much in the new timeline established by the 2018 reboot. Due to this, it’s hard to imagine that Laurie is going to have a happy ending here. It really feels like someone is going to die. Whether it be Michael, Laurie, or both remains to be seen, but this trailer sets up their final dire confrontation beautifully.

Halloween Ends is killing its way to theaters on October 14, 2022. While we wait for The Boogeyman to make his deadly return, you can watch the new teaser down below. You can also watch the first two parts of Green’s slasher trilogy on Hulu now.