The Halloween franchise is one of the most epic horror franchises in film history and with the final installment in the new Jamie Lee Curtis-led reboot series having recently wrapped, fans are eagerly awaiting the conclusion of the decades-long fight between Michael Myers and Laurie Strode (Curtis). Halloween initially hit theaters in 1978 and since then, the story of Michael Myers has been through many iterations, though none quite as successful and effective as the latest trilogy. Halloween (2018) reinvigorated the franchise, taking up the story as a direct sequel to the original following Michael and Laurie facing off once more, 40 years after the events of the first movie.

Halloween Kills hit theaters last summer and though it suffered from classic middle child syndrome, the film slashed into the hearts of fans and left audiences on the edge of their seats waiting for the final installment.

During the Universal panel at CinemaCon, critics and attendees got a look at the first trailer for Halloween Ends. Curtis herself was in attendance to present the footage saying, "It has been the ride of my life to portray Laurie Strode since 1978." She went on to preview the trailer, telling the audience that "horror lets us confront what we can't control," and that this is "Laurie's last stand."

But what are critics saying about the first footage from Halloween Ends? Can Curtis carry this series to an epic and satisfying conclusion or are fans unimpressed with what's to come? Will the final showdown between Michael Myers and Laurie Strode live up to the hype? Check out the reactions to the Halloween Ends trailer shown at CinemaCon down below.

Here's what Collider's own Steve Weintraub had to say:

Curtis previewed the trailer warning fans that this film isn't pulling any punches...or stabs if you will. Critics are saying that the trailer is "legitimately terrifying":

Much of the first trailer acts as a sizzle reel for the previous three films — Halloween (1978), Halloween (2018), and Halloween Kills — but the final moments reveal an epic showdown between Michael and Laurie, saying it's all been leading to this:

Others are saying that the new trailer serves as an excellent tribute to the beloved franchise and its iconic characters:

Halloween Ends will stab its way into theaters on October 14, 2022.

