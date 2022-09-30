Halloween is arguably the most iconic horror franchise around. The babysitter murders at the hands of Michael Myers in 1978 have become as synonymous with the horrific holiday as trick or treating. The suspenseful final film in the long-running series, Halloween Ends, is just two weeks away and to celebrate Universal is releasing a new hour-long special. Halloween in Hollywood is premiering on NBC on Saturday, October 1 at 8 PM ET.

The Special will be hosted by Chris Hardwick from Universal Horror Nights and will look back at the legacy of this slasher franchise. There will be a ton of special guests including Laurie Strode herself Jamie Lee Curtis, producer Jason Blum, Ends director David Gordon Green, Kyle Richards, and original franchise director/series composer John Carpenter along with fellow Ends composers Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies. The special will also have a major focus on the franchise's enormous fandom. Celebrities like Jon Barinholtz, Terry Crews, Omar Dorsey, Ryan Eggold, Ana Gasteyer, Tyler Posey, Blake Shelton, Chucky’s Jennifer Tilly, and the cast of Bel-Air will be featured talking about what Halloween means to them. Even fellow slasher villain Freddy Kruger, Robert Englund will be showing Michael some love.

However, this isn't just a simple look back at Halloween’s past. This special will also be an immersive “in-depth” experience that will take you inside and let you explore the famous Halloween haunted house featured in Universal Horror Nights at Universal Studios. While, at the same time, giving you a behind-the-scenes look at how the famous theme park turned itself into the ultimate Halloween destination. This is a great way for fans to experience this amazingly terrifying attraction from the comfort of their own couch and the special will launch a sweepstakes that will give you a chance to win two tickets to Horror Nights in 2023.

Through its now 12 films, Halloween has been gleefully scaring audiences for the past 40-plus years. The original is still an all-time classic to this day and one of the best horror films ever made. The franchise has had its ups and downs in the years since, but films like Halloween III: Season of the Witch and Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers are considered underrated cult classics now. However, it was with Green’s 2018 legacy sequel that the franchise received hellish new life. That film was an amazingly brutal love letter to the franchise while being its own unique animal that compellingly explored what lasting trauma can do to a family. Its sequel Halloween Kills was less well received, but the way it took that trauma and applied it to the whole town of Haddonfield kept the franchise feeling fresh.

Now we’re at Halloween Ends, Laurie and Michael’s final battle. The trailers promise another insanely brutal and kill-happy film. This special will be giving fans a sneak peek at the final film in Green’s trilogy so that’s another reason to tune in. Halloween in Hollywood premieres on Saturday, October 1 at 8 PM ET before being available to stream on Peacock the next day, October 2. Halloween Ends is killing its way to theaters and Peacock on October 14. Until then, You can watch the final trailer for Ends down below.