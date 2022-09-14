There’s a chill in the air and the more than expected jump scares in a new TV spot for Halloween Ends tease the highly anticipated conclusion to the reboot trilogy. We’re one month out from what’s being billed as the “final” showdown between Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) and Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and the hits, punches, and stabs just keep on coming.

In the latest clip, which you can see below, children dressed in costumes run through the streets on Halloween night. As the iconic piano riff from the franchise plays in the background, Laurie’s granddaughter, Allyson (Andi Matichak) is seen laying down a note or two on an old, cobweb-covered piano - things are getting a little meta! Promising that “This time, it will be different,” Laurie comes into the picture as the horror begins all over again with The Shape slicing and dicing his way to the final girl, taking down anyone standing in, or just on, his way.

Leaning in closely to her granddaughter, Laurie informs Allyson that Michael is going down no matter what, even if she dies too. Sure, that’ll really pump her up for the battle of her life! After losing her mother (Judy Greer) in the previous film, we’re sure the last thing Allyson wants to hear is that her only remaining close relative is preparing to lay down her life to stop the sadistic madman who has been hunting her down since the ‘70s. But, don’t take our snide remarks to heart, we’re just as excited as everyone else to see how the final showdown plays out.

Image via Universal

In David Gordon Green’s big finale of his Halloween trilogy, fans will be transported four years into the future following the events of Halloween Kills. We’ll find Laurie living her best life, working on a memoir, and living with Allyson. It seems as though Michael Myers has faded into the night, having not been spotted since the last time he terrorized the town of Haddonfield, Illinois four years ago. However, evil begins to be stirred up again after a teenager named Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell) is accused of killing a boy that he was babysitting — sparking a chaotic panic that quickly spreads across the town and puts Laurie on a straight path to clash with The Shape one last time.

Returning to the world of Halloween is the original Lindsay Wallace and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills royalty, Kyle Richards, who also appeared in last year’s Halloween Kills alongside fellow franchise regular Will Patton as Deputy Frank Hawkins and Omar Dorsey as Sheriff Barker. Though he was mentioned briefly in Halloween Kills, this will be the first time we’ll see Michael O’Leary don the scrubs of Dr. Mathis.

You can check out the newest TV spot for Halloween Ends below and prepare to get your thrills and chills when the film hits theaters and lands on Peacock on October 14.