If there’s one thing to be learned from the new Halloween Ends TV spot, it’s that you’re going to want to make sure there’s no background noise if you’re cowering in a tiny room and hiding from The Shape. Featuring some new footage that we haven’t seen before, the clip reveals Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) lying low in a secret spot waiting for Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) to just forget about the whole thing. Behind her, a blind lift cord rhythmically taps against a window and alerts Michael to the possibility that his target is nearby.

Meanwhile, a voiceover can be heard of Laurie talking trash on her long-running feud with the maniacal Michael, promising her pursuer that he’s “just a man who’s about to stop breathing.” Taking matters into her own hands, Laurie lunges out of her confines and a battle ensues between the longtime foes. During Laurie’s speech, we also see a ton of new footage including a split second tease of her granddaughter, Allyson (Andi Matichak), out and about at a crowded club with a concerned look on her face. Hopefully, this is alluding to Michael breaking it down on the floor — something that would truly send a chill down all of our spines.

Now that fall is officially here, we’re really kicking the excitement into high gear for Halloween Ends, which arrives in theaters and on Peacock October 14. The final film in David Gordon Green’s trilogy will see the last knock down, drag out brawl between the long-suffering Laurie Strode and her sadistic stalker, Michael Myers.

It’s been four years since the events of Halloween Kills, which saw the town of Haddonfield, Illinois crushed at the unyielding, knife-wielding hands of Michael. Since then, Laurie and Allyson have been living a quiet life. No one has seen or heard The Shape since that tragic evening and Laurie is trying to move on with her life, even penning a memoir. But soon, things kick up all over again when a local teen (Rohan Campbell) is accused of murdering a young boy that he was babysitting, launching the town into a frenzy. It’s under this dark cloud of chaos and confusion that Michael will return to take on Laurie in a fight that will only see one of them making it out alive.

Along with Curtis, Courtney, and Matichak, the film will also be bringing back Will Patton as Deputy Frank Hawkins who appeared in the previous two films, along with Kyle Richards. Longtime fans of the franchise will know Richards as Lindsey Wallace, the little girl Laurie Strode was babysitting in the original 1978 John Carpenter film. After reprising her role (and her bangs) in last year’s Halloween Kills, Richards, who’s more recently known for her 12-year (and counting!) reign on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, is back in action for the last installment in Green’s trilogy.

You can check out the latest TV spot below.