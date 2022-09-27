While we’ve been looking forward to seeing the final installment of David Gordon Green’s Halloween trilogy, we’re staring into a bittersweet moment. As fans already know, the feature will be the final time that we see Jamie Lee Curtis stepping into the role of Laurie Strode and trading blows with The Shape. As teasers, trailers, and every image that’s come out of the film’s promotion has reminded us, only one will walk away from the final battle in Halloween Ends, leaving us with a mess of mixed up emotions as we approach the film’s October 14 release date.

And, with all the feelings stirring up inside longtime fans of the decades old franchise, we can only imagine what it must be like for Curtis, who’s been playing the character of Laurie Strode since the first film hit cinemas back in 1978, when she was 19-years-old. To celebrate the first day of ticket sales, Fandango shared a clip of the celebrated actress talking about what that final day on set was like for her and how she’s feeling heading into the days leading up to the film’s premiere.

Stating that her last day was “not a particularly harrowing day” of filming, Curtis revealed that the entire team behind the production showed up in what was a “really emotional” and “powerful” final day on set as Laurie Strode. “I am her,” the actress said of the character she’s portrayed on and off for almost 50 years, holding back tears as she went on to speak about the connection fans have felt with the woman constantly harassed by Michael Myers over a plethora of films in the franchise.

Image via Universal Pictures

Halloween Ends picks up its story four years after the tragic events of Halloween Kills ,which saw the town of Haddonfield, Illinois rise up against Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney), only to find the madman’s knife strike them down one by one. Laurie and her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) are still coming to terms with the death of Laurie’s daughter and Allyson’s mother, Karen (Judy Greer) as Laurie takes on a life of solitude, even penning a memoir. Things seem quiet – in fact, a little too quiet — and that’s when evil strikes again. After a young man in the community named Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell) is accused of murdering the boy he was babysitting, terror and chaos begin to take over the town and The Shape faces down Laurie in a bloody, final battle.

You can check out the interview below and officially purchase your tickets today to see Halloween Ends when it slashes into theaters and lands on Peacock on October 14.