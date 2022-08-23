Jamie Lee Curtis is delivering the news we’ve all been praying for. In a video shared to Halloween Ends’ Twitter account, the scream queen alerted fans that the final film in David Gordon Green’s trilogy, and the last movie that will see Curtis stepping into the role of Laurie Strode, will be available to catch simultaneously in theaters as well as on Peacock beginning October 14. That’s right, whether you’re more of a homebody, or a see it in the theater kind of person, the brutal showdown between Michael Myers and Laurie Strode will be made available to you at the same time.

The news doesn’t come fully as a surprise, as last year’s Halloween Kills saw massive success at both the global box office and the at home viewing arena. As Curtis mentions in the video, due to COVID-19, production made the decision to drop the film both ways in hopes of drawing in more audiences for its opening weekend. The payoff was massive, quickly making the feature the “No. 1 non-live event premiere in Peacock’s history,” according to the streamer’s CEO Brian Roberts via an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Holding back emotion, Curtis breaks the exciting news to fans, and thanks them for allowing her to take on the role of the original “final girl” over the last four decades. While we’ve seen different imaginations of the Halloween story told over the years, some not including Curtis as Strode, for the most part, her name is synonymous with the production. John Carpenter’s original 1979 film Halloween served as Curtis’ big break into the world of Hollywood, so it must be an incredibly bittersweet moment for the actress to see it come to an end all these years later.

Halloween Ends will pick up four years after the events of last year’s Halloween Kills, which saw the town of Haddonfield, Illinois pick up arms and take on Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney), only to be killed off one by one. After losing her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) to the madman’s blade, Laurie and her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) are now seeking to distance themselves from the pains of their pasts. But, when a young man is accused of murdering the child he was babysitting, it seems that terror has once again returned to the tiny town, ripping Laurie’s peace away from her all over again - and only she or Michael will make it out alive.

You can check out the trailer here to get more of a taste for what’s to come in the final showdown between Michael and Laurie when Halloween Ends slashes into theaters and on Peacock beginning October 14. Check out the final girl’s full message below.