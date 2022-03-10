Slashers have had a major year so far in 2022 with the return of both the Scream and Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchises, but what most horror fans are anxiously waiting for is the release of the final film in David Gordon Green’s Halloween trilogy, Halloween Ends. This highly anticipated slasher sequel stalks its way into theaters this October, but now it has been announced that the film just finished up principal photography in Savannah, Georgia. Since the production started shooting in early January, fans have been treated to many behind-the-scenes images of Jamie Lee Curtis’ final bow as Laurie Strode. To continue that trend and mark the end of production, a few members of the cast and crew have shared new images from the set.

The first image is from the horror film’s producer Ryan Turek who shared a beautiful sunset from the crews’ final night shooting. They appear to be on a bridge and in the background there is a series’ Easter egg for eagle-eyed viewers. On a build board off in the distance there is an advertisement for The Rabbit in Red Lounge which was seen as an ad on Marion Chambers’ box of matches in John Carpenter’s original Halloween. The first two films in this new Halloween trilogy have been full of fun franchise references and this trilogy capper looks to be no different. Turek in his post called the cast and crew amazing while also commenting on the final night being emotional.

The next post comes from the slasher’s makeup artist Christopher Nelson who is also best known for playing the cop who gets his head turned into a jack-o’-lantern by Micheal Myers in Halloween 2018. The image Nelson posted is what appears to be a wrap gift for the crew from Curtis, Green, co-writer Danny McBride, and producers Malek Akkad, Bill Block, and Jason Blum. The note on the gift shows appreciation for the whole team that made these three films over the course of four years and the tag features a cool 2018-2022 Halloween Crew logo with a classic knife image with The Shape himself lurking behind it. Nelson's message accompanying his post shares the same sentiment as the wrap gift thanking the cast and crew while saying it was an honor to be a part of the franchise. He also teases what to expect from their final film saying, “I think fans will be surprised and really love this chapter.”

The final image is from Michael Myers himself James Jude Courtney who has frighteningly played the character since Halloween 2018. He shared a picture of him out of the mask and hanging out with the “brilliant” set photographer Ryan Green. Like the ominous Shape, he is a man of few words. However, he does write about what a ride it has been playing the iconic slasher killer and teases that there is “more to come.”

It is hard to believe that the final film in Green’s Halloween trilogy is done shooting, but here we are. What makes this melancholy feeling a little easier for horror fans is seeing how much love this cast and crew have for one another. You can definitely feel the emotions while reading each of the posts and this is one of the few reasons why this particular chapter is going to be special. This film is going to be the end of a lot of things. There will definitely be other Halloween entries in the future, but above all else, this will most likely be the last time we will see Curtis’ version of Laurie Strode. Curtis finished her part of the film late last month and there was a sense of finality to her individual posts on the subject which is also felt in these new wrap posts. This new Halloween trilogy has been brutal, bloody, and has had a high body count thus far, but this time around there seems to be an additional emotionally somber punch to this upcoming final chapter’s impending bloodbath. There is still a lot of time to enjoy this celebratory ride between now and October. However, whether it has been hearing Carpenter’s new awesome musical scores or seeing Curtis return to fight Myers alongside other legacy actors like Kyle Richards, this has been a Horror Trilogy like no other.

There are a lot of questions to be answered in Ends like will Laurie Strode or Michael Myers survive, and what will be left of Haddonfield in the wake of The Boogeyman? We are sure to find out more in the coming months and when Halloween Ends comes home one final time to theaters on October 14, 2022.

