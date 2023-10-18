The Big Picture Halloween: H20 is one of the strongest films in the franchise, despite being retconned in David Gordon Green's 'Halloween' trilogy.

Laurie Strode is in full final girl mode as she prepares to battle Michael Myers and put a stop to him once and for all.

Halloween: H20 explores Laurie's trauma and the lasting impact of her encounter with Michael.

For a franchise that spans 45 years, it can be hard to choose a best or defining moment of the Halloween franchise. There are so many moments to choose from, so much that has become a part of the canon since 1978, that it’s difficult to sift through and pick out a singular shining moment. But there is one that holds a lot of weight in the franchise, and it’s from Halloween: H20. Despite the new David Gordon Green trilogy ignoring every film after the ‘78 original, and thus rendering H20 as not canon in that timeline, I still view it as one of the series' strongest films. Not only that, but it has what is one of the best, and most defining moments of the franchise.

What Is 'Halloween: H20' About?

H20 has a lot going for it just in history alone. It is the seventh film in the Halloween chronology, the first time the series ignored its prior canon, and the third appearance of Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode. As the title suggests, H20 takes place twenty years after the attacks from the first movie. Now Laurie has faked her death, changed her name to Keri Tate, and picked up a job at a private school in California, all to try and heal from that fateful night when she was just seventeen years old. She now has a son, John (Josh Hartnett), who goes to the school she teaches at, and is the same age she was when Michael first attacked her -- a connection she discovers later in the film.

The entire movie takes place at the boarding school, which makes for a thrilling and tense experience. There are so many places to go inside the gigantic school and yet nowhere to hide, a fact learned too late by the soon-to-be victims of Michael Myers. Not to mention the majority of the students and staff have left for a trip to Yosemite, making the school feel like a ghost town. Laurie stays behind, but reluctantly allows her son to go, fearing that being around her on Halloween could put him in danger. John however has already made plans with his girlfriend and their friends to have a little Halloween party of their own, and skips out on the trip, unbeknownst to Laurie.

What ensues is a fight to survive as Michael Myers makes it onto campus grounds in pursuit of his sister (because yes, Michael and Laurie are still siblings in this movie). And he's slashing his way through anyone who stands in his way. It’s the first time in twenty years Laurie has come face to face with Michael, something that she’s only had nightmares about happening and hoped would never come true.

Laurie Is in Peak Final Girl Mode in ‘Halloween: H20’

Image via Miramax Films

H20 is a great addition to the Halloween franchise in general, but there’s a specific moment and subsequent sequence of events that really elevate it. After Laurie, John, and Molly (Michelle Williams) manage to escape Michael Myers and make a beeline for her car, Laurie realizes that Michael is never going to stop coming for her unless she puts a stop to him once and for all. And so, she tells John and Molly to go and get help, uttering her iconic “Do as I say” line, before shutting the gate behind her. She then smashes the keypad that controls the gate, effectively locking her on the grounds with Michael, with no means of leaving.

Arming herself with an ax, Laurie makes her way back into the school, yelling Michael’s name in that famous Jamie Lee Curtis scream that has become so synonymous with the franchise and horror genre as a whole. There’s not an inkling of fear on her face, just pure determination as she enters the school, repeatedly yelling for Michael to come out. It may be a relatively short scene, and it may sound silly to say that Laurie yelling for Michael is the best scene in the movie, but it’s the truth. There’s something about that scene that feels like a destiny of sorts. Like every moment of the franchise, and every year of terror and dread that has followed Laurie since she first faced Michael, has finally come to a head. The stoic look on her face and her fierce grip on the ax is a culmination of all the years of torture she’s gone through due to her trauma from that night twenty years ago. This moment represents her taking her power back, taking her life back, and putting an end to the nightmare she’s been living for twenty years. She doesn’t care if she gets hurt in the process, she needs to take Michael Myers down once and for all.

‘Halloween: H20’ Is an Exploration of Laurie’s Character

Image Via Compass International Pictures

The entirety of Halloween: H20 is really a story of Laurie’s trauma and how that night twenty years prior affected her life going forward. She was once just a normal person like everyone else, but now she’s carrying so much grief, stress, and burden on her shoulders, and it’s weighing her down like an anvil. The movie begins with her having a nightmare, and we see the lengths she’s gone to and the methods she’s resorted to to nurse her pain and suffering. Her relationship with John is strained and tense at times due to her over-protectiveness of him, something he understands but is tired of. Because of a tense confrontation Laurie has with John, she finally lets down a piece of her iron guard and allows him to attend the trip to Yosemite. She’s still nervous about it of course, but it’s a mighty step forward from where she was. Laurie telling Will (Adam Arkin) about her past and true identity is another big step for her, as she hasn’t let anyone but John in on that part of her life. Throughout the movie, it feels like she’s starting to work through her trauma bit by bit, which is no easy feat, but inspiring all the same.

So when Michael shows back up she’s determined to put an end to her suffering, and relentlessly tracks him down, prepared to fight to the death if she has to. Michael Myers has been haunting her nightmares and her everyday life for far too long, H20 is Laurie’s chance to take back everything he stole from her that fateful night. It’s also why the ending of the movie hits so hard, even though it was horribly retconned in Halloween: Resurrection. No matter your thoughts on Halloween: H20 there’s no denying that this is Laurie at her most badass. Despite more films coming after it, that either ruin or ignore H20 entirely, this moment in the movie perfectly encapsulates the Halloween franchise as a whole.