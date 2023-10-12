Miramax Television has shaken hands with Trancas International Films to develop and produce a TV series, based on the Halloween franchise’s universe that took off back in 1978 movie, co-written and directed by John Carpenter. The newly signed deal is wide-ranging and aims to produce a cinematic universe spanning over films and TV, creating a fresh narrative for newer audiences.

According to Deadline, Miramax as well as multiple other companies (including Blumhouse and A24) that love the horror genre had been caught up in a tight race to acquire TV rights for Halloween. This is mainly because an IP of this popularity rarely becomes available. Since major players have been tapping into viewer psychology and benefitting from various adaptations recently — Barbie, The Last of Us, One Piece, and The Witcher, to name a few — the urgency makes sense.

While both Miramax and Blumhouse have been associated with the franchise for the Halloween feature trilogy directed by David Gordon Green for a few years, Miramax has gone the extra mile and closed the deal. “We couldn’t be more excited to bring Halloween to television. We are thrilled to expand our long and successful partnership with Trancas and the brilliant Malek Akkad in introducing this iconic franchise to a new form of storytelling and a new generation of fans,” Marc Helwig, executive producer at Miramax said.

Image via Universal

The ‘Halloween’ Franchise Spans Films, Novels, Comics, and Games

The Halloween franchise has released thirteen films so far. The films initially spanned from 1978 to 2009, after which there was a break. The franchise was rescued in 2018, and under the direction of Green, three additional movies were released by 2022.

While there are diverges in the storyline across different movies and media, types, the primary plot of the film revolves around Michael Myers, who after being institutionalized as a child for his sister's murder, breaks free 15 years later. He haunts the fictional Haddonfield, Illinois every Halloween, targeting its residents.

Over the years, the franchise has starred actors like Donald Pleasence, oscar-winning Jamie Lee Curtis, Tyler Mane, and Judy Greer, among others. The rest of the details on the newly-agreed-upon Halloween universe, initially helmed by Carpenter and Debra Hill, have been kept under wraps as the development is only just beginning. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.