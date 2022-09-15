CineLife Entertainment is bringing the classic Halloween films back to theaters once again. While all eyes will be on Halloween Ends, which releases on October 14 and marks the close of the Michael Myers, Laurie Strode saga, CineLife will be re-releasing John Carpenter's original 1978 classic as well as two of its sequels, Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers, and Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers. Starting this month, all three films will be rolling out in theaters for the second year in a row to celebrate the spooky season.

The original Halloween still stands as one of the most beloved entries in the franchise and marked a turning point for the slasher genre. It introduced the world to Michael Myers, a seemingly unstoppable, menacing killer whose reappearance in Haddonfield, Illinois turns Halloween night into a horrifying massacre. It also saw the breakout of Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode, arguably the most iconic final girl in horror history. The film really put Carpenter on the map as he'd later go on to direct other horror classics such as The Thing, The Fog, and They Live as well as other popular flicks like Escape From New York and Escape From L.A.

Halloween 4, meanwhile, served as a welcome revival for the franchise following the bafflingly out-of-place Halloween III: Season of the Witch. Hailing from director Dwight H. Little and producer Moustapha Akkad, the film starred the late Donald Pleasance who returns as Dr. Samuel Loomis, Michael's old child psychiatrist, to try and stop him from committing his next killing spree. It kick-started a new trilogy within the franchise centering on Danielle Harris's Jamie Lloyd, the daughter of Laurie Strode who's now living with a foster family in Haddonfield and becomes the latest target of Michael. Halloween 5 continued on that trilogy with both Pleasance and Harris returning to once again try to stop Michael once and for all. It also boasted yet another new director, Dominique Othenin-Girard, running the show.

"We are ecstatic to once again showcase the legendary Halloween franchise in theaters and continue our strong partnership with Trancas International Films and Compass International Pictures," CineLife Entertainment's Executive Vice President Bernadette McCabe said in an official statement. "Halloween fans nationwide showed their unwavering appreciation for the iconic series over the years, and we are overjoyed to have the opportunity to bring back such a well-received tradition." This year, the screenings will be available worldwide thanks to a partnership between CineLife Entertainment, Compass International Pictures, and Trancas International Films.

Ryan Freimann, the Senior Vice President of Compass and Trancas, hit on the impact of re-releasing the old films as the latest entry is around the corner, adding "The overwhelmingly positive reaction from fans old and new every year having the opportunity to see this iconic film on the big screen with an audience, coupled with the upcoming October release of director David Gordon Green’s new sequel, Halloween Ends, makes us even more excited to continue the screenings of this legendary franchise that uplifts the Halloween spirit and brings fans together." Halloween Ends will see Curtis rejoined by Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Rohan Campbell, Kyle Richards, and James Jude Courtney as The Shape himself.

The three classic Halloween films will be in theaters throughout the fall with Halloween Ends eventually joining them on October 14. Check out the trailer for Green's final film for the franchise below.