Halloween is quickly sneaking up on us. That means it's almost time to watch all our favorite classic horror movies. Nothing starts off the spooky season better than John Carpenter's Halloween and now Gutter Garb has unveiled their new officially licensed Halloween collection that is sure to give fans at least one good scare.

The shirts in the collection successfully take us back to Halloween night 1978 with a blend of nostalgic imagery and new frightening designs. In terms of classic images, we have the iconic poster that sees Michael Myers’ knife slash create a jack-o-lantern face. They’re also doing re-releases of their 2012 and 2013 designs that feature two images of Myers from Halloween’s now legendary promotional material. Images that were heavily used for the film’s original run. The bright orange color of the latter two shirts will make you feel a chill from the impending fall season and help your horror loving heart stand out in a crowd.

The last two designs feature a great artful interpretation of “The Night He Came Home” highlighting some of the best moments from Halloween with Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode, Donald Pleasance’s Dr. Loomis, and “The Boogeyman” himself in tow. One is a VHS-inspired reprint that's eye-pleasing blue and pinkish color palette pop off the shirt while the new 2022 design has a haunting image of Myers staring into your soul. These two shirts have a zip up hoodie variant as well that features the franchise’s pumpkin logo on the front and the main designs on the back.

Gutter Garb has been one of the premiere horror clothing manufacturers over the last decade. They have done amazing work for other classic franchises like Black Christmas, Child’s Play, Slumber Party Massacre, Evil Dead, and Silent Night, Deadly Night. They have also done designs covering the entire Halloween franchise including underrated gems like Season of the Witch and The Return of Michael Myers. However, every time they go back to ‘78, classic Gutter Grab always delivers something extra special. With Halloween Ends, supposedly the final film in the franchise, releasing in October, there’s no better time to show the series some love. Almost 45 years later, the original masterpiece is still one of the best horror films ever made. Whether it’s Carpenter's masterful direction, the pitch-perfect suspense, the endlessly quotable lines, or the brilliant musical score, Halloween is what every slasher film today strives to be.

Gutter Garb once again has honored this franchise and the legend of Michael Myers with this epically eerie collection. The shirts are up for pre-order now on their website for $28 each while the zip-up hoodie variants are $48 a piece. Pre-orders go until Sunday, August 21 and the collection is expected to ship the week of September 18, just in time for Halloween. However, like most of their past designs, once the pre-order time passes and shipping date rolls around, these shirts will probably be available to purchase again on their site before October.

While we wait for these new haunting shirts and the Halloween season to arrive, you can stream John Carpenter's Halloween on Shudder now.