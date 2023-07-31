The Big Picture Paramount is releasing a new 4K Steelbook for Halloween H20 to celebrate its 25th anniversary, featuring artwork of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode.

The design includes iconic images from the film, such as Laurie staring down Michael through a glass window and Michael stalking the halls of Hillcrest Academy.

Halloween H20 is known for being the first reboot of the franchise, focusing on the continuity established in the first two Halloween films and marking Jamie Lee Curtis' return to the series.

There are few franchises as iconic as Halloween. John Carpenter and producer Debra Hill’s iconic slasher is celebrating its 45th anniversary this year, but the unique thing about this series is that multiple of its sequels are also celebrating major anniversaries in 2023. This includes Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, which is marking its bloody 25th anniversary in August. Now, in honor of the horrific occasion, Paramount is releasing a new 4K Steelbook for Halloween H20 this fall.

The steelbook features beautiful artwork of Michael Myers and Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode being separated by a kitchen running down the middle of them. The knife leads into a franchise staple jack-o’-lantern with orange fall leaves and a haunting Hillcrest Academy light post setting the eerie mood. The steelbook comes with a slipcover that, when taken off, reveals Michael Myers is waiting patiently in front of the pumpkin.

Other cool details on this design include the back cover featuring the iconic image of a terrified Laurie staring down Michael through a glass window, and the interior artwork has the famous slasher killer stalking the halls of Hillcrest. This is also the first time you can buy Halloween H20 on 4K individually. The film was released for the first time on 4K last October alongside Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers and Halloween: Resurrection in a boxset from Scream Factory.

Image via Amazon

The Legacy of Halloween H20

Halloween H20 is best known for being the first reboot of the franchise. The film ignored the events of sequels four through six and just focused on the continuity established in the first two Halloween films. Like Halloween II, H20 is often considered one of the good sequels in the franchise. However, some aspects of the film haven’t aged the best since its release in 1998. Mainly the high school setting, trying a little too hard to replicate the success of Scream, but this was the first time Curtis returned to the franchise since II in 1981.

When Does Halloween H20’s 4K Steelbook Release?

Halloween H20’s new 4K steelbook releases on September 26, 2023. You can pre-order it now on Amazon for $30.99. The slasher is also currently streaming on Paramount+. You can view Halloween H20’s original trailer down below.