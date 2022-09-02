[Editor's note: The following contains some spoilers for the haunted houses and the properties/movies they feature.]

The anticipation around Halloween Horror Nights 2022 has been crackling with electricity from the fan community that waits every year to get to experience what’s being offered up for exploration. Blood, sweat, and endless hours are poured into making it a memorable annual event, and this year feels bigger, scarier, and more detailed than ever.

On select nights from September 8th through October 31st, guests can check out eight haunted houses – Universal Monsters: Legends Collide (featuring Dracula, The Mummy and the Wolf Man), Halloween, The Horrors of Blumhouse (featuring Freaky and The Black Phone), Killer Klowns From Outer Space, The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare (inspired by the music and the mind of the award-winning artist), La Llorona: The Weeping Woman, and the original creations of Scarecrow: The Reaping and Universal Horror Hotel. The event also includes the Terror Tram, which provides the unique experience of exploring parts of the famous movie studio backlot on foot with a double dose of terrifying, with both the nightmarish spectacle of Hollywood Harry’s Halloween and a trip through the Jupiter’s Claim set from Nope where you’ll also find The Tethered from Us. And if the three all-new scare zones – El Pueblo del Terror, Sideshow Slaughterhouse and Clownsawz – get to be too much, you can head over to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter to meet the Death Eaters, escape into select rides, take in the newest Jabbawockeez dance show, and try out some of the special food and drink offerings.

Collider, along with a handful of other press outlets, was invited to tour the houses for Universal Monsters: Legends Collide and The Horrors of Blumhouse to learn about what went into bringing the stories to life. After getting the scoop from Halloween Horror Nights creative director John Murdy, we’ve compiled the highlights and some cool details that you should know, and included some photos to give you an idea of what to expect and look out for.

The Horrors of Blumhouse Haunted House (Featuring Freaky and The Black Phone)

• This is the third compilation Blumhouse house that has been done at HHN. Sometimes in the past, they’ve done three properties, but this time around, they focused on two films that had more than enough material to be mined. It is also the second time that both of these directors have had their films featured at HHN, with Happy Death Day from Freaky director Christopher Landon and Sinister from The Black Phone director Scott Derrickson.

• The previous two The Horrors of Blumhouse haunted houses used a movie theater for its facade. This year, they decided to go a different route by using a video store, as a little nod to some of the recent pop-up horror video stores that have happened and the attention that the last Blockbuster Video had gotten. The haunted house is set in an abandoned strip mall that is being demolished, with Blumhouse Video only being open for the night and only renting the two movies that are featured. The store is like an evil portal that transports you into the literal world of Freaky and The Black Phone.

• The Blumhouse houses use the idea of title cards to separate the sections of the house. At the start of Freaky, you’ll find the La Dola dagger from the film, as you hear the dialogue explaining the curse. You’ll hear the story of the Blissfield Butcher who’s terrorized the town for all these years, as you make your way into the first scene, where you’ll find the dagger now broken out of its case and missing. As per usual, the house will have hidden areas for the scareactors to scare the guests as they make their way through, with the Butcher jumping out from various different points along your path.

• Because the kills in Freaky are so outrageous, some were too difficult to do just with actors, so they’re using effects and censors that get tripped when you pass them. You’ll get to meet the guy who went down to the wine cellar and got a bottle shoved down his throat, and he’ll be animated figure that gurgles and vomits what’s actually just compressed air and water as you walk by. You’ll also come across the girl who gets her head smashed on the toilet seat with another figure.

• They had to communicate the curse, the dagger, and the switching bodies, as people walk through the house. With the disappearing room effect with five panels, you’ll see Millie in her beaver mascot costume, and the Butcher is on top of her, driving the knife into her chest and reacting like he stabbed himself. The only person actually in that room will be the one playing the Butcher. It’s less of a scare and more of a cool visual that explains the plot of the body switch.

• In order to convey the body swap, you go into Millie’s bedroom, where you pass her decor, and then you enter the Butcher’s lair with Millie’s bed in it, inspired by the nightmare in the movie. That’s when Millie wakes up and realizes that she’s swapped bodies with the Butcher. The Butcher in the body of Millie then starts to jump out at you with the red jacket.

• Once they’ve swapped bodies, you will go through the woodshop and see the teacher get sliced in half by the saw. As the table saw is whirling and the body is cut in half, there will be another water spritz effect that will occur.

• Millie and the Butcher will face off, as Millie makes it clear that she’d like her body back, before the house then transitions into The Black Phone. The first hallway in The Black Phone portion includes an Easter egg with maze designer Murdy as one of the missing kids hanging on the wall.

• As you go through The Black Phone portion, the Grabber’s mask will keep changing every time you see him, like it does in the movie. You’ll make your way through the Grabber’s house, but in reverse order from the way that Finney escaped it in the film, eventually going down to the basement. To properly recreate all the points of the movie that they wanted to bring into the house, they went through approx. 20,000 images in order to get it accurate.

• Another creepy moment that’s recreated is the one in the kitchen, with the Grabber sitting there shirtless and holding a belt, having fallen asleep. You’ll continue to hear the other kids that guided Finney on how to escape, as you make your way through. And they’ve even created the dog, Sampson, that will move its mouth and bark at you, as you make your way through to the basement.

• Once you make it out of the basement, you’ll see the Grabber three more times and his face will change each time. If you want to make it out, you’ll have to actually get passed him on your way out of the house.

Universal Monsters: Legends Collide Haunted House

• This is the fourth Universal Monsters reinvention haunted house for HHN since 2018, with Universal Monsters, Frankenstein Meets the Wolf Man, and Bride of Frankenstein Lives. It also marks the fifth collaboration with Slash (who also has an Easter egg with his real name in the house itself), who has done the original music for the house. Like with Bride, Legends Collide has an original story, taking things that are already inherent in the plot and story of the classic films and focusing on them. This house marks the first time the classic characters Dracula, The Mummy and the Wolf Man come together in one story. What ties them together in this story is the theme of curses, and they’re all searching for a way to end their curse.

• Between Universal Studios in Orlando and Universal Studios in Hollywood, the Universal Monsters house is Pt. 1 and Pt. 2 of a continuing story arc. London was a perfect location because Dracula gets on a boat in Transylvania with Renfield and travels to London, The Mummy has an archeological expedition in the original 1932 film that took everything and brought it to London, and The Wolfman is from the UK, which ultimately turned out to be Pt. 2 of the story. The story starts in Orlando, with the archeological expedition that finds the amulet as Pt. 1 of the story.

• Anubis has previously been portrayed as a dog-headed deity, a God in a human body with a jackal head. Now, Egyptologists believe that was mistranslated and that he didn’t actually have a dog head, but a wolf head, making him a Wolf Man. The curse is tied back to ancient Egypt, where they’re all trying to find the amulet of Amun-Ra (a fictional item) to break the curse. For the house, the amulet is both a costume piece and a special effect.

• The facade of the house is actually inspired by a real building that they found in research photographs from the time period and recreated, and the name of the company, Alucard Trading Company, in an Easter egg, as it is Dracula spelled backwards. There will also be a screen playing an original video to tell the story of the three characters and why they’re coming together. And then, once you enter, the house is spilt into three sections – a shipping/receiving warehouse, a cemetery, and a museum exhibit.

• Every map has been sourced and created from the original, to add to the authenticity. There are also a lot of Egyptian statues that are real screen used props from The Mummy movies that were directed by Stephen Sommers, that were acquired when they were working on The Mummy ride for the theme park.

• You’ll pass through a variety of different areas throughout the house, that have taken their inspiration from real places. The Limehouse District in London during the Victorian period was like Amazon, with goods passing in and out. The Pay Master’s office was inspired by Charles Dickens’ office. The cemetery is inspired by Highgate in London. And the Egyptian hieroglyphs on the columns are accurate and spell out the name of Anubis and various other things.

• They play around with the idea of moons, so every time there’s a scene with the Wolf Man, it’s a blue moon, every time it’s The Mummy, it’s a harvest moon, and every time it’s Dracula, it’s a blood mood.

• To top off the finale, they’ve created their own Universal Monster in the form of a stilt-walking werewolf Anubis that’s about 10 feet tall and with an articulated mouth. On the way out, you go into total darkness, you hear growling, and then you come face-to-face with the werewolf Anubis.

In case you’re wondering why there is no haunted house for Stranger Things this year, when they’ve done two in the past, Netflix is doing their own activations for the series now and is focused on that, instead of doing outside experiences.

Also, if you’re curious about why there hasn’t been a house for the newest trilogy of Halloween films, Universal doesn’t have the performance rights. However, they did take into consideration the fact that Halloween Ends will be in theaters in October, so at HHN, you can revisit how it all began with a house that pays tribute to how it all began in the 1978 horror classic.

And if you’re interested in what The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare has to offer and just how scary that house might be, rest assured that singer Abel Tesfaye is a big HHN and horror fan himself and is the one who reached out about having interest in doing a collaboration. Murdy explained that, after a conversation about cinematic references for his music videos (some standouts include Jacob’s Ladder, 12 Monkeys, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, A Clockwork Orange, and Eyes Wide Shut) and a very specific vision for what he wanted to do, the result was a house inspired by The Weeknd's fourth studio album After Hours. Filtering all of that through a horror lens and treating it like a horror movie, as you make your way through the house, you’ll experience a surreal living nightmare filled with grotesque characters organized into sections – the After Hours club with the industrial warehouse rave environment (“In Your Eyes”), a Las Vegas hotel/casino (“Heartless” and “Blinding Lights”), and the After Hours underground metro station (the short film). To add to all of that, they wanted to make everything super surreal and trippy, using ideas from the music videos and giving them different context, like finding the cosmetic surgery stuff from “Too Late” in the men’s and women’s bathrooms in the club section.

