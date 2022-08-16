Terror is coming back to Universal Studios. Today the frightening and terrifying slate for Universal Orlando Resort’s Halloween Horror Nights has been released, and it's enough to excite any horror fan. The event will begin Friday, September 2, and runs select nights through October 31, with houses featuring iconic horror villains and some new ones too.

The event is getting ready to enter its thirty-first year at Universal Orlando, and it is showing no signs of slowing down. This year, Halloween Horror Nights will run on forty-three nights, a record number for the historic events. Fans and guests will get to experience ten unique haunted houses, five scare zones, two live shows, a tribute store, and limited-time experiences at Universal Orlando’s hotels.

The ten haunted houses available to guests are sure to delight horror fans. Six of these houses will be based on original concepts like Bugs: Eaten Alive, which sees guests escaping swarms of creepy crawlers, and Descendants of Destruction, which will take guests down underground into an abandoned post-apocalypse subway tunnel where they will soon learn they are not alone. The remaining four haunted houses will delight horror fans with their favorite properties, With haunted houses like Halloween, based on the classic 1978 slasher, and Universal Monsters: Legends Collide, which will bring guests face to face with horror icons like Dracula and the Wolf Man.

Image via Universal Orlando

Halloween Horror Nights 2022 will also have five scare zones. Scare zones are outdoor areas that are decorated and populated with costumed characters to match the spooky theme. This year’s event will feature such zones as Sweet Revenge, themed around a 1950s Halloween parade that went horribly wrong with “bloodthirsty trick-or-treaters”, and Conjure the Dark, which sees an evil sorceress conjuring an army of monsters. There will also be two live shows that guests can watch, Halloween Nightmare Fuel Wildfire and Ghoulish! A Halloween Tale. Both shows will tell a spooky tale set to “eerily-remixed music.”

Guests will also be able to shop at the Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store, also themed around the various haunted houses and scare zones, that will allow guests to shop for all the Halloween Horror Nights merchandise available. Lastly, Universal Orlando’s Hotels will also have “limited time Halloween experiences” available for guests. Hotel guests will get exclusive access to such experiences as Universal Monsters Gallery of Legends which can be found at Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort and features “a collection of immersive photo opportunities inspired by the terrifying trio of Universal's classic Monsters that guests will face at the event – The Mummy, The Wolf Man and Dracula.” Prospective guests can click here to book a stay.

Tickets for Halloween Horror Nights 2022 are on sale now. Check out below to see more information on all the haunted houses, scare zones, and live shows available this year:

HAUNTED HOUSES

The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare

For the first time ever, multi award-winning artist The Weeknd joins forces with Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights to inspire an all-new, terrifying haunted house based on his record-breaking “After Hours” album. With the eerie sounds of the hit album reverberating throughout the experience, guests will step into a surreal living nightmare in The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare – filled with grotesque characters and themes inspired by the artist’s music and short films.

Halloween

John Carpenter’s classic 1978 slasher film Halloween returns to Halloween Horror Nights in a terrifying haunted house – “Halloween” – where guests come face-to-face with the merciless Michael Myers. As guests make their way through his dilapidated home and chilling moments from the film, they’ll narrowly dodge attacks from the knife-wielding Myers as he stalks their every move.

Universal Monsters: Legends Collide

Universal Pictures’ most notorious horror icons, The Wolf Man, Dracula and The Mummy, come together for the first time ever in the all-new “Universal Monsters: Legends Collide” haunted house. Guests will get caught in the middle of a bloodthirsty battle between the terrifying trio as they hunt to find the amulet that will break their curse – and they’ll destroy anyone who gets in their way.

The Horrors of Blumhouse

Two horror masterpieces come to life in “The Horrors of Blumhouse.” Guests will find themselves trapped between a frantic teen and the ruthless serial killer she’s swapped bodies with in Freaky. Then, they’ll try to make a desperate escape from the dark basement of The Grabber’s “fun” house before they become his latest victim in the terrifying The Black Phone.

Spirits of the Coven

Guests will be invited to a lively 1920s speakeasy, but something sinister is brewing beneath in “Spirits of the Coven.” A coven of seemingly beautiful flapper witches will lure those who enter into a hidden brewing area. Once they’ve ensnared their victims, they’ll reveal their haggish true form and turn guests into a witch’s brew. They’ll be cackling; everyone else will be screaming.

Bugs: Eaten Alive

While touring a 1950s home of the future, guests will be swarmed by hordes of revolting insects after a pest control system failure unleashes them. Many-legged horrors, growing, mutating and laying eggs in human hosts will worm their way into the deepest of fears. Those who dare enter will be dropping like flies in “Bugs: Eaten Alive.”

Fiesta de Chupacabras

The mountains of Latin America are filled with many wonderful traditions. In one tiny village, they pay tribute to the legendary creature Chupacabras with an annual fiesta. In “Fiesta de Chupacabras,” there’s more to the legend than meets the eye. And in this colorful village, the streets are lined with the crimson blood of visitors.

Hellblock Horror

They too do time for their crimes. In “Hellblock Horror,” guests will have to survive visiting hours in a secret penitentiary that houses treacherous monsters and fiends of all kinds that are hell bent on taking over and destroying the world. The interdimensional power core containing the inmates has failed and the monsters are breaking out of their cells, allowing them easy access to guests, and the exit.

Dead Man’s Pier: Winter’s Wake

There’s nothing charming about this ghostly New England fishing village. A phantom sea captain is summoning undead fishermen from their watery grave, a grisly crew with rotting, barnacle-encrusted bodies. Guests may have escaped their hooks in the “Dead Man’s Wharf” scare zone in 2016 – now they’d better batten down the hatches before they’re reeled in and drug under in “Dead Man’s Pier: Winter’s Wake.”

Descendants of Destruction

Deep in the subway tunnels below an abandoned, toxic city, mutated humans fight for survival in “Descendants of Destruction.” The deeper one goes, the darker their fate. In the fading light of the poisoned depths, hideous creatures who’ve long ago left their humanity behind prey on all who try to make their way through the darkness.

SCARE ZONES

Horrors of Halloween

The Pumpkin Lord, the spirit of Halloween, has returned to take over this year’s event, summoning hordes of fiendish creatures including demons, ghosts and witches. Terror has taken root.

Scarecrow: Cursed Soil

At an abandoned farm, scarecrow sentinels have risen from the crust of the earth to hunt souls and seek revenge. They’ll harvest the screams of those who dare enter this dilapidated barn.

Sweet Revenge

The sweets from Major Sweets’ candy company have turned these 1950s kids into crazed killers. With pint-sized costumed maniacs roaming the streets, Halloween will be a night of trick or treat mayhem.

Graveyard: Deadly Unrest

On All Hallow’s Eve, a dark storm descends upon a cemetery and awakens long-dead spirits. These specters rise from their graves to capture souls for all eternity. No one living can escape them.

Conjure the Dark

An evil sorceress has entered twisted stone ruins and called forth monstrosities from dark dimensions. This Halloween, blood will feed her army of the night.

LIVE SHOWS

Halloween Nightmare Fuel Wildfire

The show that sparked a firestorm last year is ablaze with a new nightmare. Guests can get fired up to the beat of metal, rock and electronica as pyro and aerial performers return to reignite fears.

Ghoulish! A Halloween Tale

As darkness falls, a ghost story becomes reality as guests go beyond the grave in a spectacularly spooky show on Universal Studios’ lagoon, featuring huge water screens and sinister music.