Over the last number of years, it feels like the horror genre has gone through a modern renaissance with a ton of amazing franchise returns and new films that have reminded moviegoers what it truly means to be scared. In that same deadly breath, one of the best attractions for horror fans has been Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights. A theme park full of horrifying attractions and haunted houses celebrating the icons of the genre both old and new. Now, even though it's only March, it’s never too early to start jam-packing your October full of frights. To help with that, Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights have just put their tickets up for sale with a ton of fright-filled options for horror fans to sink their teeth into.

Halloween Horror Nights will be back for a record-setting 44 select nights starting September 1, 2023, through All Hallows Eve on October 31. That’s a lot of time for horror fans to do what they do best, get scared together. Single-night event tickets will start at $79.99. There will also be a special vacation package where genre enthusiasts can save up to $200 which includes a night of Halloween Horror Nights and five days at the various Universal Studios Florida parks. This package also has certain benefits like fast gate entry into Halloween Horror Nights and early park admission during the day. Currently, there’s a limited-time special offer for 20% off a four-night stay. Finally, there are Horror Night event upgrades that include express passes, a R.I.P tour experience giving fans V.I.P access to all the haunted houses, and “Behind the Screams: Unmasking the Horror Tour” which is a daytime journey into how Universal brings this ghastly park to life.

You’re In For a Scare

Halloween Horror Nights this year will include 10 of their signature haunted houses, five sinister scare zones full of ghoulish creatures, live shows, various fear-inducing rides, and themed food and drinks to go along with your horrific appetite. We don’t know the full list of haunted houses yet, but the first one announced for this year’s Horror Nights was Chucky based on the popular killer doll's amazingly blood-soaked Syfy series. In the past, this hellishly fun attraction has had houses themed after classics like Halloween, Poltergeist, and the Universal Monsters, but they also celebrated contemporary horror hits like The Black Phone, Freaky, and Stranger Things. Universal has done a bang-up job covering all aspects of this unique genre with its haunted houses over the years. This is only fitting given that they were the original horror studio in the heyday of Dracula and Frankenstein.

Since late last year there have been so many more horror hits like Smile, M3GAN, and Scream VI so hopefully, some of these newer films will get some representation. Universal’s returning to their monstrous routes as well with the horror comedy Renfield next month, so maybe even Nicolas Cage’s Prince of Darkness could make an appearance. However, given the short teaser, there may be a found footage element to this year's event.

Buy Your Blood-Soaked Tickets Now

While horror fans anxiously wait for Halloween Horror Nights 2023, you can buy your tickets and plan your terrifying getaway on Universal’s website. You can also read about Universal’s plans for year-round Horror Nights in Las Vegas Nevada. There’s no word on when Universal Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights tickets will go on sale, but we should be getting more info on that location as we creep closer to the Fall.