For horror fans, Halloween is a year-long event and there’s never a bad time to watch our favorite blood-soaked genre films. It’s never too early to celebrate the scare-tastic holiday. In years past, the mecca of Halloween parties was Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights. Now It’s just been announced that the horror-centric theme park is coming back to Universal Orlando sooner than expected to kick off Halloween 2024 in grand spooky fashion.

This year’s Halloween Horror Nights will be terrifying Universal on select nights from August 30- November 3. Those nights are August 30-September 1, September 4-8, September 11-15, September 18-22, September 25-29, October 2-6, October 9-13, October 16-20, October 23-27, and October 30-November 3. That’s 48 total nights of dread. The park will feature ten movie-like haunted houses with a mix of horror’s most popular brands and characters alongside original nightmares that are bound to keep attendees shivering for weeks. Scare Zones will also be returning, which fill the attraction's haunting streets with hundreds of frightening monsters. There’s never a dull moment at Horror Nights, but at least the various franchise-themed merchandise and scary-good food and drinks will once again give people some much-needed comfort.

You’re in for a Scare From Horror's Past and Present

While horror fans don’t know what haunted houses will feature this year yet, in the past, Universal has done a great job with their haunting variety. Whether it be something classic like the Universal Monsters or something more modern like Blumhouse’s extensive catalog of titles, there is something scream-worthy for every type of horror movie lover. Last year, some of the best houses celebrated The Last of Us, Chucky, and Stranger Things Season 4. 2024 has already been filled with a ton of wonderful horror movies. Universal released Night Swim earlier this year, and they have Abigail, a new take on Dracula’s Daughter, biting its way to theaters later this month. Either one of those would be a fine choice for a haunted house, but this would also be a great time to highlight smaller films like Lisa Frankenstein, Immaculate, and Late Night With the Devil that have become instant cult classics for those who bravely watched them. There’s still a lot of compelling horror to come, like A Quiet Place: Day One, MaXXXine, and Longlegs. So it’ll be interesting to see what new films this year will be highlighted and what icons will be creeping out of the vault.

Single day tickets are on sale now on Universal Orlando’s website and Halloween Horror Nights will be included in a seven-day vacation package. Upgrades, featuring late night RIP Tours and behind-the-scenes tours are also advisable for purchase. Horror Nights will be coming to Universal Hollywood as well. There will be more information in the coming months as we get closer to the spooky season.