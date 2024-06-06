The Big Picture Universal Studios announces A Quiet Place themed haunted house for Halloween Horror Nights 2024.

The attraction will incorporate American Sign Language, making it inclusive and true to the film.

Fans will get to experience iconic scenes from both A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II.

Anyone attending Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights this year will have to remain silent, because "If they hear you, they hunt you." The post-apocalyptic world of John Krasinski's A Quiet Place is coming to the annual horror event with a haunted house built to replicate the franchise's suspenseful, sound-based scares. It's the first new movie tie-in attraction announced for the 2024 iteration, and it comes at a perfect time as the Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn-led prequel A Quiet Place: Day One will soon explore the day the world went silent. All tickets are now officially on sale for the event and individual attractions at Universal Studios Hollywood, while Universal Orlando Resort has select tickets available.

A Quiet Place has been hailed for being a mostly silent horror movie that heavily emphasizes sound, as the monsters featured on-screen are highly sensitive to it. Despite few spoken words, it tells the gripping and heartfelt story of Lee (Krasinski) and Evelyn Abbott (Emily Blunt) as they desperately try to find a way to fight back while protecting and raising their kids in silence. The haunted house, similarly, will have attendees acting like the Abbott family as they traverse an immersive experience that relies on a unique sound design, special effects, and some truly frightening scareactors to capture the tension that comes with every little creak. Fans will get to traverse the farmhouse the Abbotts stay at and other iconic scenes from both the original film and its follow-up, A Quiet Place Part II, while the snarls of the alien menace stalk them around every corner.

To properly recreate the modern horror classic, the new attraction will also be the first ever at Halloween Horror Nights to incorporate American Sign Language (ASL). It'll help to make A Quiet Place's haunted house one of the most inclusive at the annual event, while also staying true to how Lee and his family communicate without attracting the attention of their monstrous predators. This is just one such experience this year's event will offer though, and, while we don't know what other franchise-based experiences will appear, the event typically delivers some big names. Last year saw The Last of Us, Evil Dead Rise, and Stranger Things represented alongside a mix of original attractions.

'A Quiet Place' Returns to Theaters Later This Month With 'Day One'

Image via Universal

Although fans will have to wait until August to step into the world of A Quiet Place themselves, they'll be able to see how it all began in a few weeks with the release of A Quiet Place: Day One on June 28. Written and directed by Michael Sarnoski from a story he helped develop with Krasinski, the film leaves the remote wilderness behind for the hustle and bustle of Brooklyn where utter pandemonium breaks out as the bloodthirsty alien creatures arrive on Earth. Sam (Nyong'o) is one of hundreds of civilians caught in the chaos and trying desperately to survive when she meets Eric (Quinn). Their story is billed as a more helpless and panic-inducing one, as they lack the knowledge of how the aliens operate that the Abbotts did. Thanks to the financial success of the franchise, a trilogy capper for the original is also in the works with a tentative 2025 release date.

The A Quiet Place attraction will welcome attendees into the haunting silence during the event's opening on August 30 at the Universal Orlando Resort and on September 5 at Universal Studios Orlando. Halloween Horror Nights itself will run on select nights through November 3. Visit the official website for more information on how to purchase tickets or passes as well as the vacations page for packages on offer. Attendees who act fast can also pick up tickets for Universal Orlando’s Premium Scream Night, which allows early entry to the park, its attractions, and the live performances on August 29.

Get a look at the A Quiet Place experience with the video below.