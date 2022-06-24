Visitors are in for a scary treat as Universal Studios has announced the theme for this year's Halloween Horror Nights which will be called "The Horrors of Blumhouse." The haunted house attraction will center on Blumhouse’s Freaky and the supernatural thriller The Black Phone. The thrilling attractions will debut on September 2 at Universal Orlando Resort and September 8 at Universal Studios Hollywood.

For the attraction centered on The Black Phone, guests will find themselves trapped in the grip of "The Grabber," who has a knack for making people permanently disappear. Guests must navigate through his "fun house" full of haunting whispers of ghostly voices which offer hints on how to outwit and escape from the terrifying magician. The experience will offer guests the chance to re-experience the chills and thrills of the horror film.

Alongside The Black Phone, guests will also experience Freaky, where you must escape from the terror of "The Butcher," a serial killer who has switched bodies with a teenage girl and is now on a bloodthirsty killing rampage. Guests will have to avoid the deceiving nature of the serial killer in his newfound appearance.

Halloween Horror Nights has been a tradition every fall at Universal theme parks for over 30 years. Operating during the night, guests can experience thrilling attractions such as haunted houses, scare zones, and live entertainment. Alongside "The Horrors of Blumhouse," guests will have the chance to also experience other haunted house attractions in the park such as "Universal Monsters: Legends Collide," which will focus on the classic horror icons of The Wolf Man, Dracula, and The Mummy. Another terrifying haunted house this year will be "Halloween," which is based on the popular franchise of the same name, where guests will have to avoid the terror of Michael Meyers.

Blumhouse remains one of the largest production companies in horror, spearheading the new wave of horror films in recent years with notable hits alongside Freaky and The Black Phone such as Get Out, Us, and The Purge franchise, just to name a few. With the inclusion of some of its most terrifying films at Universal's Halloween Horror Nights, guests will experience the studio's horror in both a new and exciting way.

Tickets are available to purchase here. Check out a terrifying look at the upcoming Halloween Horror Nights attractions below.