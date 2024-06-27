The Big Picture Halloween Horror Nights to debut in Universal Orlando on August 30, followed by Universal Hollywood on September 5.

The event will have a new haunted house based on Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

Tickets for Halloween Horror Nights are on sale now, with various packages available, including express passes and R.I.P. Tour.

Heads up horror fans, it's almost time for your favorite yearly attraction. The Halloween Horror Nights event has been officially confirmed to debut in Universal Orlando on Friday, August 30, with Universal Hollywood following suit roughly one week later, setting a Thursday, September 5 debut. The event will be based off of one of the biggest movies of the year thus far, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, which stars Paul Rudd, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, and more. The new haunted houses at Universal Studios aim to bring the Ghostbusters film to life through iconic ghosts, creatures, and characters from both the classic entries in the franchise and more modern monsters as well.

The Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire attraction will transport fans to New York City where the terrifying discovery of an old relic has unleashed the spirit of Garraka, the ghost who is threatening to freeze everyone to death. In order to protect the city, Ghostbusters from present and past generations must work together and collectively prevent a second Ice Age. Guests will venture through multiple haunted houses that are set in several of the film's most iconic locations, including Ray's Occult Book Shop to the Ghostbusters new high-tech lab inside the New York City sewers. Fans will navigate the hauses alongside the Ghostbusters as they work their way through freezing and frightening conditions with only their wit, humor, and love for one another to save them from a fate more devastating than you can imagine.

How Can I Purchase Tickets for Halloween Horror Nights?

Close

Tickets for the Halloween Horror Night experience are on sale now, with packages varying from single-night tickets, express passes, and even the special R.I.P. Tour, which provides V.I.P entry to any haunted house available. Universal Orlando's first ever Premium Scream Night is also taking place on Thursday, August 29, which offers fans unprecedented limited-capacity access to all their favorite things about Halloween Horror Night before this year's event officially opens. More ticket options for the event include General Admission, Universal Express, After 2 P.M. Day/Night, and even Early Access Tickets. Frequent Fear Passes and Ultimate Fear Passes are also available, and all tickets for Halloween Horror Night can be purchased directly from here.

Ghostbusers: Frozen Empire is no longer playing in theaters, but is available to rent on Prime Video. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and find more general information about Halloween Horror Nights here.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO