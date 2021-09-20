Well, it’s that time of the year again. You know, the one where we sit down and eat frightening food and scary drinks? Doesn’t ring any bells? Well, Universal Studios Hollywood is making sure that you can have your helping of their traditional Halloween-themed dishes at this year's Halloween Horror Nights.

Halloween Horror Nights is an event that, on selected dates, will serve frightening feasts, terrifying treats, and monstrous merchandise named after or inspired by some of Universal Studios’ most famous – and scariest – characters. These events run on selected nights all the way to October 31 – and Universal recommends parkgoers to buy their tickets in advance because Halloween Nights tend to sell out.

Nothing says “family dinner” like a restaurant run by cannibals. If you are a fan of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre maze, the infamous Leatherface Texas Family BBQ will be waiting for you to die — I mean, dine with grilled favorites like:

BBQ Pork Ribs

BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich served with crinkle-cut fries

Texas Chili & Cheese Nachos: Texas Chili with smoked brisket and chuck roast topped with cheese, pickled jalapeños and sour cream drizzle

22” Monster Hot Dog

Sweet Dessert “Bloody” Funnel Fingers with Powdered Sugar & Strawberry Sauce

Specialty Cocktails

Since we mentioned dying, you can make a pit-stop to celebrate the dead and toast the living at Plaza de los Muertos. Inspired by Los Angeles’ diverse culture, Little Cocina is set up with a choice of draft and canned beers, as well as handcrafted cocktails (Marigold Floral Crown, Smoked Margarita, and The Chamoy Fireball) served in a festive light-up skull mug. It also includes:

Beef Birria Tacos with Red Sauce

Green Chili & Cheese Tamale, served with salsa roja

Grilled Elote Corn brushed with a lime butter and topped with spices

Horchata Churro Bites

Chamoy Pineapple Spears

Just because it’s prehistoric doesn’t mean it’s not scary. Get ready to dine at the Terror Lab, in the shadow of Jurassic World – The Ride. Modeled after an experimental test lab gone bad, the Terror Lab’s menu features:

French Bread Pizzas: house-made hoagie roll topped with either cheese or pepperoni

Mixed Drinks on ice (Vodka Mule, Rum Mai Tai, Paloma, Margarita)

Specialty Cocktail, including one with an insect lollipop

Seasonal “Halloween Horror Nights” Beers

A French-themed bistro will be adjacent to the Universal Plaza. Classic horror fans will enjoy imbibing on a variety of wines or the signature Sangria along with French-inspired grab-and-go items such as assorted Quiche or ham and brie baguette sandwich and Halloween Horror Nights-themed cookies.

If you thought Minions would sit this one out, you thought wrong. The Minion Café will be dressed appropriately for Halloween, with Despicable decorations and limited release items, including a Seasonal Felonious Float and a collectible Minion Pumpkin Popcorn Bucket.

There’s a lot more to discover on Halloween Horror Nights, from special Dufftoberfest in Springfield, U.S.A. to Voodoo Doughnuts at Universal CityWalk and collectible souvenir items. You can plan your whole experience ahead on the Halloween Horror Nights website.

Halloween Horror Nights dates are September 17-19, 23-26, 30 and October 1-3, 7-10, 14-17, 21-24, 28-31.

You can watch a short trailer for the event below:

