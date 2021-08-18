Be afraid, be very afraid! After taking a pandemic-related hiatus, Universal Studios Hollywood’s haunt experience Halloween Horror Nights is back and has released its remaining lineup for 2021. From returning favorites to brand-new scares, the theme park is gearing up for a big return.

This is especially true thanks to the return of the Terror Tram, a fan-favorite attraction that will be rethemed as “Terror Tram: The Ultimate Purge,” taking inspiration from the horror franchise’s latest entry The Forever Purge. It will plunge guests into a terrifying ordeal where The Purge has been extended past its time limit by a group of extremists hellbent on causing chaos.

Image via Universal Pictures

RELATED: Universal Orlando Halloween Horror Nights Reveals 5 New Haunted Houses

The Terror Tram is not the only thing returning to Hollywood’s event. Michael Myers, the iconic killer of the Halloween series, will also be returning to the event in a maze themed to Halloween 4: The Curse of Michael Myers. Decorated hip-hop dance crew Jabbawockeez will also return with a brand-new show. These experiences will be rounded out with previously-announced houses, which include:

The Haunting of Hill House , based on Netflix’s critically-acclaimed supernatural thriller.

, based on Netflix’s critically-acclaimed supernatural thriller. Texas Chainsaw Massacre , a chilling maze featuring a demented Leatherface and his unrelenting chainsaw.

, a chilling maze featuring a demented Leatherface and his unrelenting chainsaw. Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives , inspired by Universal Pictures’ cinematic monsters with an all-original story about one of the studio’s most infamous creatures. GRAMMY® Award-winning musician, SLASH collaborates with Universal Studios Hollywood to compose an original score for the maze and scare zone.

, inspired by Universal Pictures’ cinematic monsters with an all-original story about one of the studio’s most infamous creatures. GRAMMY® Award-winning musician, SLASH collaborates with Universal Studios Hollywood to compose an original score for the maze and scare zone. The Exorcist maze will possess guests as they live the tormented aberrations experienced by Regan and her determined mother.

maze will possess guests as they live the tormented aberrations experienced by Regan and her determined mother. The Curse of Pandora’s Box is an original concept maze inspired by the most fearsome creatures in Greek mythology.

is an original concept maze inspired by the most fearsome creatures in Greek mythology. The Walking Dead, a fully immersive journey inspired by AMC’s popular television series.

Halloween Horror Nights will also feature exciting scarezones throughout the park, including:

Universal Monsters: Silver Scream Queenz , adjacent to the Bride of Frankenstein Lives maze, is the first all-female scare zone featuring The Bride of Frankenstein, Anck-Su-Namun The Mummy, Dracula’s Daughter, and She-Wolf of London.

, adjacent to the Bride of Frankenstein Lives maze, is the first all-female scare zone featuring The Bride of Frankenstein, Anck-Su-Namun The Mummy, Dracula’s Daughter, and She-Wolf of London. Chainsaw Rangers is a diabolical gang of chainsaw-wielding maniacs who strike upon those entering Halloween Horror Nights.

is a diabolical gang of chainsaw-wielding maniacs who strike upon those entering Halloween Horror Nights. New York Street becomes Demon City where bloodthirsty demonic-looking clubgoers prowl the night looking for their next victims.

Tickets for both Hollywood and Orlando’s events are currently on sale. Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights runs from September 9 to October 31.

KEEP READING: Universal Monsters Classics Collection Gets 4K Blu-Ray Release in Time for Halloween

Share Share Tweet Email

'Free Guy' Celebrity Cameos Revealed by Ryan Reynolds in Instagram Post The fun film is jam-packed with exciting and hilarious cameos.

Read Next