This fall, Halloween Horror Nights is set to plunge guests deeper into the eerie world of tortured souls and demonic entities with the all-new haunted house, “Insidious: The Further.” Inspired by the hit Insidious film franchise, this terrifying attraction opens on Friday, August 30 at Universal Orlando Resort and Thursday, September 5 at Universal Studios Hollywood. Produced by Blumhouse Productions in collaboration with Sony Pictures, Insidious tells the haunting tale of the Lambert family, who are tormented by supernatural forces after their son becomes possessed and falls into a coma. In this new haunted house, guests will trace the Lambert family’s horrifying steps, venturing into “The Further” – a shadowy realm where ghosts and demons await.

As guests step through the iconic red door, they’ll confront sinister figures from the franchise, including The Red-Faced Demon, KeyFace, the Bride in Black, and the vengeful spirit known as the Man Who Can’t Breathe. Navigating from one red door to another, visitors must evade these malevolent spirits to escape becoming trapped in this dark dimension forever.

How Can I Attend Halloween Horror Nights?

Tickets for Halloween Horror Nights at both Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood are now on sale. At Universal Orlando, options include Frequent Fear and Rush of Fear Passes, offering multiple nights of terror. Guests can also add the Scream Early ticket for early park access before Halloween Horror Nights begins. Other offerings include single-night tickets, Express Pass, R.I.P. Tour, and the Behind the Screams: Unmasking the Horror Tour. Universal Orlando Annual Passholders can enjoy exclusive discounts on select nights.

Universal Orlando’s first-ever Premium Scream Night on August 29, a limited-capacity event, is also available, giving fans a sneak peek before the official opening. At Universal Studios Hollywood, ticket options include General Admission, Universal Express, After 2 P.M. Day/Night, Early Access Ticket, Frequent Fear, and Ultimate Fear passes, along with the premium R.I.P. Tour. These options allow guests to maximize their Halloween Horror Nights experience, facing their fears again and again.

Fans can also gear up for Halloween Horror Nights with a new merchandise collection available at Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, and online. New items include a t-shirt and candle inspired by the “Insidious: The Further” haunted house.

Stay tuned for additional details on new haunted houses coming to both parks. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the official websites of Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando.