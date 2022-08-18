It has been announced that Universal Studios Hollywood is expanding its "Terror Tram" attraction at this year's Halloween Horror Nights to include to work of Jordan Peele. This Halloween season, the "Terror Tram" will end with a visit to the recreated set of Jupiter's Claim, which is featured in Peele's latest film, Nope. Once they reach Jupiter's Claim, the attendees will have to face off against The Tethered, the villainous doppelgangers from Peele's previous shocker, Us. Madeline Hollander has choreographed the crossover event, which is fresh off the success of Universal's 2019 Us house.

Attendees of this year's "Terror Tram" will experience “Hollywood Harry’s Halloween,” a frightening immersive experience of sorts. Before ending at Jupiter's Claim, the "Terror Tram" will travel past the infamous house from Psycho and the set of Steven Spielberg's War of the Worlds while encountering a series of terrifying characters. Other haunted house experiences to catch during this year's Halloween Horror Nights include MGM’s Killer Klowns from Outer Space, inspired by the 1988 film, as well as The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare, a disturbing waking nightmare inspired by the work of popular artist The Weeknd. Other events at this year's Halloween Horror Nights include Halloween, The Horrors of Blumhouse, Universal Monsters: Legends Collide, La Llorona: The Weeping Woman, Scarecrow: The Reaping, and Universal Horror Hotel. Acclaimed hip-hop dance crew Jabbawockeez will be performing a nightly show at Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween event.

Halloween Horror Nights has also added a few new scare zones including El Pueblo del Terror, Sideshow Slaughterhouse, and Clownsawz. El Pueblo del Terror is an extension of La Llorona: The Weeping Woman, while the other two scare zones are their own thing. During Halloween Horror Nights, select theme park attractions at Universal Studios Hollywood will be open to the public. The select non-horror attractions include Jurassic World—The Ride, Transformers™: The Ride-3D, Revenge of the Mummy—The Ride, and The Simpsons Ride. The Wizarding World of Harry Potter will also be open, with Death Eaters roaming Hogsmeade village for the first time in an unsettling twist.

Image via Universal Pictures

Tickets for this year's Halloween Horror Nights are currently on sale and can be purchased online or at the front gate of Universal Studios Hollywood. There are several ticket options, including General Admission, Universal Express, R.I.P. Tour, and After 2 PM Day/Night. There are also popular passes including Frequent Fear Pass and Ultimate Fear Pass. Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights will begin on September 8 with eight haunted houses. Universal Orlando Resort will also open its version of Halloween Horror Nights on September 2 with ten haunted houses.

Check out a preview of the Terror Tram below: