Universal Studios has announced a new addition to their Halloween Horror Nights inspired by the classic 1978 Halloween movie. So, if you ever wanted to run for your life while Michael Myers chases you with a knife, all your dreams will come through this September, when the Halloween maze becomes available at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood.

Directed by John Carpenter from a script he wrote with Debra Hill, the original Halloween introduces us to Michael Myers, a 10-years-old kid who killed his sister with a knife on October 31. The kid is sent to a sanatorium, where he remains locked for many years until escaping and going on a killing spree in the town of Haddonfield. After more than four decades, the original Halloween is still one of the best horror films ever made, responsible for the overload of slashers that came in the ‘80s. The film also launched Jamie Lee Curtis’ career after her iconic role as Laurie, a final girl who survives Michael’s first massacre.

Inspired by the original Halloween, the new maze at Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights will invite horror fans to stroll in Haddonfield and dodge attacks from Myers himself. Donning the iconic white mask that gave him his “Shape” nickname, Myers will hunt the fans who dare enter his home. That sounds like the perfect way to celebrate the franchise, especially since the final chapter in the Halloween soft-reboot trilogy is also premiering later this year.

Image via Universal Studios

After his successful 2018 soft-reboot of Halloween, David Gordon Green helmed two more sequels. Halloween Kills was released last year, while Halloween Ends is scheduled for release on October 14, 2022. The new trilogy follows Laurie and her family as they fight against Michael Myers, who got once again released forty years after the first Haddonfield massacre.

Halloween Ends brings Laurie (Curtis) and Laurie’s granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) together to take down the monster who haunts their family, setting an epic conclusion for the third part of the trilogy. The sequel will also bring Kyle Richards back as Lindsey Wallace, one of the Shape’s survivors who came back in Halloween Kills.

This year’s Halloween Horror Nights will open on September 2 in Orlando and September 8 in Hollywood and will run at both locations on select nights through October 31. That means the Halloween-inspired maze will be available on selected nights for almost two months.

Check the teaser for the new Halloween Horror Nights maze below.