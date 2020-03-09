Jason Blum Says Blumhouse Is Considering Making a Halloween Horror Nights Movie

–

You know what we need more of? Horror movies that take place at theme parks during Halloween. You know what Blumhouse has been very involved in over the years? Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios. How has Jason Blum and his team never made a Halloween Horror Night movie? Well, it turns out, Blum is interested in making that happen.

While covering Blumhouse’s latest release, The Hunt, I got the chance to sit down with Blum and Ike Barinholtz, and it just made sense to ask if The Hunt could have a presence at Halloween Horror Nights 2020. Both were very enthusiastic about the idea with Blum even offering to hook Barinholtz up with the right folks over at HHN so that he could play a “scareactor” there this year.

From there, I just had to ask, is a Halloween Horror Nights movie from Blumhouse a real possibility? Here’s what Blum said:

“Yes! Definitely! We’ve actually talked about it. We haven’t quite figured it out, but there’s definitely a movie in Halloween Horror Nights somewhere.”

While this response is far from a guarantee, I’d be shocked if Blumhouse doesn’t green light a Halloween Horror Nights movie in the near future. I seem to be in the minority on this one, but I enjoyed the 2018 release Hell Fest quite a bit. However, I’m well aware that there’s room for improvement and trust that Blum and his team could take the idea and really run with it.

Every single year, the craftsmanship and creativity at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood blows me away. It’s one big celebration of genre past and present with the Stranger Things maze always being a hot ticket and then other attractions like last year’s Killer Klowns from Outer Space being a wonderful reminder that that classic needs to be rewatched more often.

Come on Blumhouse; let’s see you usher HHN into the future of genre filmmaking with a movie! Personally, the possibilities seem endless so if you need any suggestions, I’ll just be sitting here impatiently waiting for Halloween Horror Nights 2020 to get up and running.