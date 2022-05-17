It’s never too early to start thinking about Halloween, and one of the most famous Halloween attractions in history is making a new haunted house that will have you horrified in black and white. Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights are uniting a few classic Universal Monsters for the very first time in a new haunted house called “Universal Monsters: Legends Collide”. The haunted house will feature The Wolf Man, Dracula, and The Mummy. Their battle begins on September 2 at Universal Orlando Resort and September 8 at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The haunting experience is described as followed:

This bi-coastal experience transports guests to the 19th century with the trio of monsters seeking one thing: The Amulet of Ra. The Wolf Man believes this ancient relic contains the power to finally lift his dreaded curse, while Dracula and The Mummy have nefarious plans to use it to bring humankind to its knees. With the full moon on the rise and a race against time, guests find themselves entangled in a bloodthirsty battle between the terrifying titans - and only one will survive.

If that was not enough, Grammy Award-winning musician Slash, is returning to collaborate with Universal Studios Hollywood with an original composition for their haunted house. Halloween Horror Nights have had many amazing past attractions centered around classics like Halloween and An American Werewolf in London, but it is great to see Universal go back to where it all began. The Universal Monster movies are such an important piece of Horror history. Most people know about the greatness of 1931’s Dracula starring Bela Lugosi, but 1932’s The Mummy starring Boris Karloff and 1941’s The Wolf Man starring Lon Chaney Jr. are two of the most underrated genre films of all time.

Some of these characters, like Dracula and The Wolf Man, have been a part of crossover films like Frankenstein Meets the Wolf Man and House of Dracula. This is decades before Freddy vs. Jason and the MCU made these epic films so popular. However, like stated in the announcement, this is the first time that Dracula and Wolf Man are interacting with The Mummy. This is a horror fight that has been trapped in genre fans' imaginations for years, but now we finally get to see it play out in all its glory with this awesome attraction. This haunted house should be very exciting for any classic horror fan, but this will just be a great way to get younger genre fans into these spooky gothic delights as well. Along with this announcement, a teaser was also released that shows the classic monsters breaking out of their respective movie posters.

Halloween Horror Nights begins on Friday, September 2 in Orlando, with ten horror filled haunted houses, and Thursday, September 8 in Hollywood with another eight terrifying haunted houses. Both events will run select nights through Monday, October 31. Additional details for the full event will be revealed soon. Tickets are now on sale for Halloween Horror Nights on Universal Orlando Resort's website, and tickets for Universal Studios Hollywood will be available soon. You can find more information on the event on Halloween Horror Nights' website.

Until these classic monster scare us all over again in the fall, you can catch up on the classic Universal Monster movies with most of them streaming on Peacock right now. You can also watch the full chilling teaser for “Universal Monsters: Legends Collide” down below.

