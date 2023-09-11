The Big Picture Laurie Strode's house from John Carpenter's classic horror film Halloween is up for sale in South Pasadena, offering horror fans a chance to own a piece of cinematic history.

The house, listed at $1.79 million, features over 5,200 square feet of living space, hardwood floors, four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a two-car garage.

The home holds significance as the launching pad for Jamie Lee Curtis' career as the ultimate Scream Queen, with Halloween being the starting point of her portrayal of Laurie Strode in multiple films.

Horror fans - pack up your knives, hop in your cars, and withdraw all the money in your bank account - Laurie Strode’s house is up for sale. Hit the road to move to South Pasadena and unpack your bags in the home that was used in John Carpenter’s classic 1978 horror flick, Halloween. Sure, it isn’t quite as iconic as the home where Michael Myers returned to on that fateful and bloody All Hallow’s Eve, but it’s still brimming with rich cinematic history. The location of one of the most frightening (and meme-able) scenes in the entire film, fans will likely recognize the home from the eerie moment that Jamie Lee Curtis’ teenage babysitter Laurie Strode looks out her window to see Michael Myers (Nick Castle) in all his Captain Kirk-masked glory standing in between the clothesline.

Clocking in at a breezy $1.79 million, the home is an easy buy for any fans of Halloween or Curtis. The house itself is listed as having over 5,200 square feet of living space with hardwood floors throughout. Throwing it back to the decade in which Halloween came out, the kitchen appliances and cabinets could use a little update but with four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a two-car garage, who could complain?!

The realty company behind its sale isn’t even taking full advantage of the property as the film is completely missing from the description. This certainly wouldn’t have been the case should Halloween, Halloween Kills, and Halloween Ends star Kyle Richards’ estranged husband Mauricio Umansky have been selling the property through his company, The Agency.

Image via Compass International Pictures

A Legendary Scream Queen

If the walls inside the South Pasadena home could talk, they’d more likely scream. The launching pad for the career of one of Hollywood’s most revered actresses, Halloween was the jumping-off point for Oscar-winner Curtis to earn her title as the ultimate Scream Queen. Reprising her role as the babysitter-turned-attempted murder victim throughout the years, Curtis has portrayed Laurie Strode in films including Halloween II, Halloween III: Season of the Witch, Halloween H2O: 20 Years Later, Halloween: Resurrection, and David Gordon Green’s recent Halloween trilogy of which she says will round out her run with the franchise.

Just in time for the spooky season, why not treat yourself to a new home complete with the echoes of production crews of years past? Check out a look at Curtis’ first performance as Laurie Strode below in a trailer for Halloween.