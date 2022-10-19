With any long-standing franchise there are bound to be aspects that fans can’t agree on, and when it comes to Halloween, that aspect is a short scene in the 1981 sequel. Halloween II follows two prominent storylines — that of Dr. Loomis searching for Michael and that of Laurie at Haddonfield Memorial Hospital. It’s towards the end of the film, in a scene with Loomis and his colleague Marion Chambers, that the divisive twist is revealed: Laurie Strode is Michael Myers’ sister. The moment those words were spoken, the franchise was changed forever. The following sequels would go on to further that plot point, creating convoluted storylines and excessive lore, until it was entirely retconned in David Gordon Green’s 2018 film. But was such a thing really necessary?

Some argue that the storyline diminished Michael’s villainous character and turned the franchise down a path that destroyed the carefully crafted story John Carpenter began with. However, it’s not all bad. I argue that the addition only made him scarier, and the absence of it in the 2018 timeline feels jarring and empty.

Determination

As we’ve seen in the franchise’s earlier sequels such as 4, 5 and 6, Michael is determined to wipe out his bloodline, and he’ll add anyone who gets in his way to his body count. The most common complaint about the bloodline plot is how it makes Michael less scary, but the sheer determination he has in tracking down his family members is quite terrifying on its own. Especially when you factor in that his most prominent victim aside from Laurie Strode was Jamie Lloyd, who was only 7 years old in Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers. Michael’s killer instincts truly know no bounds, and he doesn’t let anyone get in his way when he’s on one of his killing sprees.

He racks up more of a body count by way of friends of his intended victims, so to say he’s not scary anymore because he has his mind set on someone feels a little dramatic. It makes him feel more lethal, like a predator hunting its prey and settling for whatever crosses its path in the meantime. Stripping away the sheer determination makes his pursuit of Laurie feel a lot less high stakes, that and the fact that there really weren’t any stakes there to begin with, but we’ll touch on that later.

A lot of qualms stem from John Carpenter’s own distaste for the plot point. He’s been very vocal about how much he hates Halloween II as a whole, even going so far as to call it "an abomination and horrible movie" in a 1984 interview with Cinema Showcase. Having the creator of the original film so publicly show his distaste for the story will naturally leave a sour taste, but he clearly did something right, as the film went on to spawn countless sequels and even a remake.

The Retcon

David Gordon Green’s trilogy (Halloween (2018), Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends) made the bold decision to not only make itself a direct sequel to the 1978 film but to also retcon the sibling storyline. The retcon is mentioned through somewhat forced dialogue between Allyson and her friends, and while the decision was stylistic and can be respected, it also makes the film feel a little disjointed.

H18 shows Laurie as a survivalist, suffering from the trauma she endured due to Michael 40 years prior. She lives in the middle of the woods in a house with more locks than one could imagine and has a shooting range on her property filled with countless creepy mannequins. It’s also revealed in the film’s final hour that her house is booby-trapped -- prepared for the day Michael came back for her like she inevitably knew he would. But if this is only a direct sequel to a movie that’s events took place 40 years prior and have diminished any built-up lore about Michael, then why would he care so much about tracking down Laurie?

As we know, he’s only brought to Laurie by Dr. Sartain who has a strange fascination with her and Michael’s case. Without him, it’s likely Michael wouldn’t have come to Laurie’s home and subsequently targeted her and her family, and when you think about that it sort of makes it feel a little silly. Also, since Michael has been locked up for those 40 years, and given how Laurie has aged from a teenager to a 50-something-year-old woman over that time, is it really realistic that he’d know who she is? Let alone track her down?

It’s why retconning the bloodline plot feels a bit like an oversight in retrospect, especially now that Halloween Ends has hit theaters and we know how the trilogy ends. Had the writers kept it in, there could’ve been a lot higher stakes. Sure, Michael was going to kill whoever he wanted anyway, but his pursuit of Laurie would have felt more purposeful, and it also would have put Karen and Allyson in a much more perilous situation themselves. Sure, they were eventually targeted by Michael (and Karen was sadly added to his victim tally), but it was more of a “wrong place, wrong time” situation, and it never felt like there was much weight behind the chase of them. It all just feels cheesy and overly complicated without the added lore.

That’s not to say the sibling storyline is perfect or can fix the problems the franchise has, but it seems as though retconning it added extra work for the new timeline and sort of demeaned Laurie’s character at times. It feels like a slap in the face when Officer Hawkins tells Laurie that Michael isn’t here for her, because why is there so much weight put on their specific showdown if it's not about her? It feels like the film is feeding into the “crazy lady” person the town has deemed Laurie to be, making her seem erratic for thinking Michael is still coming for her, rather than properly addressing the trauma she’s carried with her since that night.

The sibling storyline may not be everyone’s cup of tea but without it the franchise as we know it would have looked entirely different. Perhaps John Carpenter and Debra Hill would have pursued their original plan to turn Halloween into an anthology film series and given us a completely different franchise than the one we know. Whatever side you land on, there’s no denying that the Halloween films are thoroughly entertaining and remain a staple in the horror genre, no matter the messy history that precedes them.