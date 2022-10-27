Now that Halloween Ends has been released, for better or worse the 44 year story between Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Michael Myers has come to an end. It’s not the end of Michael Myers though. Director David Gordon Green has admitted that the franchise will keep going somehow, even though his trilogy is complete. So what should be next? The easiest path would be to remake the 1978 original Halloween. The flashback sequences in Halloween Kills were the most beloved part of that sequel. Perhaps someone could find a way to recreate that magic but in a fresh way. Another option, one that would be the most intriguing, would be to revisit the forgotten character of Jamie Lloyd.

A Brief Explanation of the 'Halloween' Timelines

One thing the Halloween franchise has become known for is its confusing timelines. Halloween (1978) though Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers all follow the same timeline, minus Halloween III: Season of the Witch, which unsuccessfully tried to turn the series into an anthology format free of Michael Myers. When Jamie Lee Curtis came back for Halloween H20 in 1998, all the past films were forgotten except for the first two, setting up a new timeline. After her character was killed off in the subsequent Halloween: Resurrection, the franchise was rebooted with two films from Rob Zombie, creating another timeline. When Curtis came back once more for 2018’s Halloween, it was almost a reimagining of H20, except now instead of wiping everything away except the first two entries, only the first film had happened in this universe.

For those who aren’t a fan, it can get a little confusing and ridiculous, but most of the time the filmmakers find a way to make it work, and audiences eat up the stories, which makes now the perfect time to look at Halloween’s second favorite final girl. In 1988, Michael Myers returned in Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers. His target did not, however. Jamie Lee Curtis had moved on to mainstream stardom with successful roles in films like Trading Places and A Fish Called Wanda, and didn’t wish to come back, so Laurie Strode was killed off in a car accident off-screen before the new film’s events. That doesn’t mean her presence was completely absent. In her place was a now orphaned daughter named Jamie Lloyd who was taken in by a foster family. With Laurie dead, Michael now turned his sights to her

Who is Jamie Lloyd?

Played by a ten-year-old Danielle Harris, the young actress, in her film debut, had the unenviable task of carrying on a franchise and the legacy of horror’s top Scream Queen. Halloween 4 has its flaws (don’t get us started on how awful the mask looks), but for the most part it is a solid film that is still a fan favorite today. Harris was superb. You could feel her fear, but also her strength and desire to be loved. You wanted to protect her, and it became easy to root for her. Her character had tremendous chemistry with Dr. Loomis (Donald Pleasence). The veteran actor’s performance never stole the limelight from Harris, but instead gave her a chance to shine.

Danielle Harris would return as Jamie Lloyd the next year in Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers. The film was a dud, basically just repeating itself but worse, and now with a weird Man in Black subplot. What couldn’t be criticized, however, was the performance of Harris, who gave a convincing portrayal of a girl traumatized by her killer uncle, while also now sharing a psychic link with him.

The film’s failure would see the franchise sit in darkness for six years. When it came back in 1995 for Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers, Jamie Lloyd was back, but Danielle Harris was not. Script and money issues saw the filmmakers decide not to bring Harris back. It was awful to see Harris’ accomplishments disrespected, but it was probably for the best. This time played by J.C. Brandy, the Jamie Lloyd character would quickly be killed off in the first act, marking a dismal end for a character who had once kept the entire franchise afloat.

Her character’s death is similar to Laurie Strode’s embarrassingly quick death in the opening scenes of Halloween: Resurrection. That film left such a bad taste in Curtis’ mouth that it brought her back to the franchise in 2018, where her character’s outcome could be corrected. The same now needs to be done for Jamie Lloyd.

Danielle Harris was not a child actor who disappeared from Hollywood when she grew up. She has stayed active, most notably by ironically playing a different character in Rob Zombie’s two Halloween films. She is beloved by horror fans and fully embraces it, regularly attending horror conventions. She also made it well known that she wanted to play a role in David Gordon’s trilogy, but her desires went ignored.

Recently, Harris made news by finally getting her first chance to meet Jamie Lee Curtis at the Halloween Ends premiere. What should have been an exciting moment for Harris instead turned into an embarrassing one, as she claimed in her Talk Scary To Me podcast that Curtis told her that she had no idea who she was and had never seen her films.

At a time when so many legacy characters were brought back into the Halloween franchise, for them to ignore arguably the third-biggest character they ever had outside of Laurie Strode and Dr. Loomis, for them to shut out Danielle Harris completely, is not only confusing but also shameful. To have the next Halloween film go back and correct those mistakes, and the mistake of Jamie’s awful death scene, would not only be a great way to apologize to Harris for the disrespect, but would also be a great story to tell.

Jamie Lloyd’s story has always felt incomplete. It has gone in so many directions. At the end of Halloween 4, the sweet little girl brutally attacked her foster mom, becoming just like her Uncle Michael. It was a bold move, but the filmmakers chickened out in Halloween 5. The mom was revealed to have survived and Jamie’s murderous ways were never mentioned again. In the sixth film, she’s placed in weird cult rape storyline, and then she’s killed off like a minor character. It’s not a proper resolution. Fans have always wondered what would have happened to Jamie Lloyd after Halloween 4 if that intriguing storyline was followed through on.

How Could They Bring Jamie Lloyd Back to 'Halloween'?

Halloween has become all about retconning mistakes lately. Fans have accepted that, which makes this the perfect opportunity to retcon the death of Jamie Lloyd and all the Man in Black and Cult of Thorn craziness. There are so many avenues a potential film could go down, with Danielle Harris back in the role that made her famous. There would be the temptation to make the film another about the trauma of a Michael Myers victim decades later, and while that part of the story can’t be ignored, turning Jamie into another Sarah Connor-like warrior waiting for The Shape to come after her would be a mistake. That’s been done.

More interesting would be if Jamie had indeed killed her foster mom on that Halloween night in 1988. Maybe she then spent years in a psychiatric hospital just like Michael Myers. Now, three decades later, we look into the life of a woman who once killed. Who is she now? Is she still messed up? Has she killed since? Or is she healed and living a relatively normal life? And how does Michael Myers factor in? Does he come looking for her? Or does Jamie seek him out? Do they give a wink to Halloween 5 and have them psychically linked?

Like it or not, Halloween Ends went in a brave new direction. It refused to do things the same old way. The next Halloween could do things the same old way, creating a new babysitter final girl for a reborn Michael Myers to stalk, or it could look back into its past again, and find a way to tell a new story, one that looks not only at the after effects of trauma, but the after effects of madness and murder. Before Michael Myers awoke the evil of Corey Cunningham and created a killer, he awoke it inside his own niece. It was a fascinating direction to take with Corey, but one that had been already done with Jamie. With that spirit and the questions asked in Halloween Ends, let's answer them by looking into the life of a new version of Jamie Lloyd.