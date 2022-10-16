Following the release of writer and director David Gordon Green's third and final installment to his reboot trilogy, Halloween Ends, the internet is buzzing about Michael Myers. Collider's Perri Nemiroff was able to sit down with the director to discuss bringing these three films to the big screen, as well as the massive task of resurrecting a movie monster as mysterious as Myers. During their sit-down, like many of Green's Halloween fans, Nemiroff was curious if there was an alternate version of the film where Judy Greer's character Karen Nelson wasn't another of Michael's casualties. As if The Shape's evil had somehow been passed onto Green, the filmmaker shot down any theories or hopes we may have had that in an alternate timeline Karen may be mending things with her mom.

In his interview with Nemiroff, while laying out the structure of his Halloween trilogy, Green says that the second installment, Halloween Kills, "...is just kind of a chaotic art film middle chapter for me. It's just a Michael Myers opera." Still, this chaotic opera came with a steep price. Halloween Kills followed his 2018 entry to the Michael Myers legacy that saw Jamie Lee Curtis reprising her role as one of the original final girls Laurie Strode, in a reunion set 40 years after John Carpenter's original film. The 2018 sequel showed Laurie, now estranged from her daughter Karen and her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak), living with the traumatic aftermath of everything that transpired in 1978, as well as an armory of defense against The Shape, should he ever return for her.

Kills, which hit theaters in 2021, takes place immediately after the events of Halloween, and is a montage of bloodshed as Michael (James Jude Courtney) hacks his way to Laurie. Once half the town has been ravaged by his slayings, the movie takes the knife to our hearts and twists as Karen falls victim to Michael's warpath. When asked if Karen's fate was always sealed or if there were a version where she survived, Green responded, "No, she was always toast. Don’t tell Judy." Marking off the first stage of her grief, Nemiroff offered a number of options echoing the sentiments of Greer fans everywhere, saying, "I wanted her to come back as a ghost, I don’t care, do any cliché, break any rule you want. I just wanted her back."

Image via Universal

RELATED: Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals Her Significant Contribution to the Ending of 'Halloween Ends'

When talking about Halloween Ends, Green did speak on the ways that the trilogy developed during the writing process. "We had four writers, Danny McBride, Paul Logan, Chris Bernier, and myself... and so we have infinite drafts of the sequences," he told Nemiroff, explaining the ways certain plot points would be altered within production. Apparently those infinite drafts didn't apply to Karen's untimely end, because there was no way she was making it out alive by the end of the final film. The director even teased, "I was texting with her the other day being like, ’I gotta show you this movie so you can punch me in the face," so at least the two are still on speaking terms!

From her introduction to the franchise, Karen's story was a tricky one. She began in Halloween at odds with her mother for having experienced a difficult childhood focused entirely on survival, ultimately leading to her entering foster care. Unable to connect with her mother in an emotional way due to Laurie being consumed by what happened to her as a teenager, Karen built a life completely separate from that of her mother. With Michael's return, everything Karen created came crumbling down, and she had to face Laurie's demon side-by-side in order to protect her daughter. In Halloween Kills, Michael escapes his fiery prison in Laurie's basement and his rampage through Haddonfield sees Karen protecting her mother to a fault by withholding Michael's survival until it's too late.

Green's third and final film in the reboot trilogy, Halloween Ends, is in theaters and streaming on Peacock now. Check out Nemiroff's interview with Green below, but beware of spoilers!