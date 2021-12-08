Christmas may be right around the corner, but it is never too early to celebrate Halloween and Michael Myers going on a bloody rampage. Thankfully, anyone who is still sad that the spooky season is over can rejoice as Halloween Kills is finally coming to home video.

This highly anticipated release will have the theatrical cut as well as a new extended cut featuring an alternate ending, deleted/extended scenes, gag reel, Kill Count, and a feature commentary with Director David Gordon Green and stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Judy Greer. There are also a handful of featurettes which includes a look into the returning characters previously traumatized by Michael Myers in “Haddonfield’s Open Wounds” and “1978 Transformations” that takes us behind the scenes of the various flashback sequences in the film. Included in this news is the official box art for the release which will use the same haunting burning Michael Myers image that was seen in the film’s poster.

This sequel took place on the same night as 2018's Halloween and continued the story of Curtis’ Laurie Strode trying to protect her family from the boogeyman while also showing how someone as evil as Michael Myers can infect a whole community like Haddonfield. It was a very divisive film for both fans and critics alike with it currently holding a 41% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but that did not stop this sequel from killing it at the box office with $131 million worldwide on only a $20 million budget.

It will be interesting to see what the alternate ending, which was previously reported by Collider, will bring to this film as the original cliffhanger ending was one of the brutal highlights of the sequel. Eagle-eyed viewers know there were a couple of shots in the trailer, like Laurie walking down a hallway with a knife in hand seemingly recovered from her injuries and ready to join the fight against Myers, that were not in the film. However, we will not have to wait long to see what this extended version brings as the digital release is only a few days away.

Check out the bonus features below:

GAG REEL

DELETED/EXTENDED SCENES

HADDONFIELD’S OPEN WOUNDS - Those who die at the hands of Michael Myers are not his only victims. We look at some of the returning characters, and why their past traumatic encounters with The Shape made them natural candidates to try and defend Haddonfield against him.

THE KILL TEAM - It takes a big team to create a film the scale of HALLOWEEN KILLS, especially when part of the task is raising the bar for Michael's gruesome kills. We hear the people behind the mayhem discuss how they continue to push the franchise to new heights.

STRODE FAMILY VALUES - Filmmakers and cast discuss the three generations of Strode women that have been terrorized by The Shape, and the roles Laurie, Karen and Allyson play in trying to vanquish his evil.

1978 TRANSFORMATIONS - Shooting new footage that matches the feel of the iconic 1978 footage is no easy task, and even takes a little bit of luck. We reveal some of the secrets of how filmmakers achieved these stunning sequences.

THE POWER OF FEAR - The impact of Michael Myers' pure evil extends far beyond his victims. We examine how fear of The Shape changed the psychology of the people of Haddonfield.

KILL COUNT

FEATURE COMMENTARY - Director/co-writer David Gordon Green and stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Judy Greer

In preparation for Halloween Ends next year, the finale of this current sequel trilogy, you can grab your copy of Halloween Kills digitally on December 14 and physically on January 11. For all the latest Halloween news, stick with Collider.

