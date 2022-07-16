David Gordon Green's Halloween trilogy has so far breathed new life into the legacy slasher franchise starting with his excellent first outing with The Shape back in 2018. Bringing back Jamie Lee Curtis in the role of the iconic final girl Laurie Strode, the films mark the return of Michael Myers to Haddonfield 40 years after his original reign of terror on the small town, bringing him and Strode face to face for a final showdown. Before the conclusion of the trilogy Halloween Ends releases in theaters on October 14, Best Buy is offering fans another opportunity to bring evil home with a new exclusive 4K Ultra HD Steelbook release of Green's second film in the franchise, Halloween Kills, on September 6.

Halloween Kills picks up immediately where Halloween ended off with Michael Myers burning in a cage in the basement of the Strode home and Laurie, wounded from the night's events, emerging triumphant over her boogeyman. Although she finally gets some peace believing Michael to finally be dead, she learns from her hospital bed that The Shape escaped the blaze and is still prowling the streets of Haddonfield. This time, however, the people of the small Illinois town have her back and vow to hunt down and finally put an end to the monster that has loomed over their community for 40 years now.

Unlike its predecessor which received near-universal praise for bringing the fan-favorite slasher back in a meaningful way, Halloween Kills suffered as the awkward middle child of the series, unsure what to do with its characters considering a third film was meant to come after it. Despite its flaws, however, it still managed to be a decently fun slasher that brings back plenty of actors from throughout the franchise's past for a film that expands on Haddonfield itself.

This is the second time Best Buy has had Halloween Kills available in a Steelbook collector's edition with the only difference this time around being the color of the cover. Gone is the blood-red tint over Michael's face in favor of a muted black and white look with the title now standing out in red. Otherwise, all the special features, including the extended cut with an alternate ending, are here, offering fans another opportunity to own this collector's edition. The package contains deleted scenes and numerous featurettes like "Haddonfield's Open Wounds" which explores the returning characters and how they were affected by Michael's killing spree, "The Kill Team" which explores the process of creating Michael's kills, and "Strode Family Values" which discusses the three generations of Strodes.

Halloween Kills was once again directed by Green with screenwriter Danny McBride on board as well. Alongside Curtis, the film also boasted a cast of Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Anthony Michael Hall, and Will Patton. The film also features a good number of legacy stars returning to Haddonfield, including Kyle Richards, Charles Cyphers, and Nancy Stephens.

The new Steelbook for Halloween Kills releases on September 6.