It is officially October, and Dolby Cinemas has the perfect way to get you excited for the spookiest month of the year. The premium cinema chain premiered an exclusive poster for the long-awaited Halloween Kills today. Consider ourselves amped!

In the poster, Michael Myers is seen brandishing his trusty knife as he stands among flames. This continues a motif that continues to appear in the film’s marketing. After all, “the more he kills, the more he transcends.” If you recall from 2018’s Halloween, Michael’s long-time rival and non-canonical sister Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) nearly thought she had defeated him for good after incapacitating him in a house fire. Unfortunately, the Boogeyman does not stay down for long, with Halloween Kills taking place immediately after this brief moment of hope.

Although the hype for the sequel continues, there has been some confusion over the film’s upcoming release. Last month, it was suddenly announced that Halloween Kills would see a day-and-date release in theaters and on Peacock. In a recent interview with Collider's own Haleigh Foutch, Blumhouse CEO Jason Blum explained that this decision was influenced by the theatrical bomb of last year’s Freaky. When asked if this will continue with the final film Halloween Ends, Blum clarified:

"I don't want it do it for the third movie. I want to go back to traditional windows, but COVID is incredibly unpredictable, and I didn't want to risk it again. I felt like I did that with Freaky, and it left me with a bad taste in my mouth. So I don't want to repeat that experience."

After numerous delays, Halloween Kills will arrive in theaters and on Peacock on October 15. If you decide to watch it in a theater offering Dolby Cinema, there’s a high chance you’ll get a glimpse of the poster we’ve posted below:

