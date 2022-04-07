[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Halloween Kills.]The end of Halloween Kills is a true emotional roller coaster. After killing Lonnie (Robert Longstreet) and his son Cameron (Dylan Arnold), Michael Myers sets his sights on Allyson (Andi Matichak). Just when it seems like this really could be the end of the line for her, in swoops Karen (Judy Greer) for the ultimate hero moment. She stabs Michael in the back with a pitchfork, saving her daughter. And Karen’s big win doesn’t end there.

She grabs Michael’s mask and uses it to lure him into a trap. Michael finds himself right in the middle of a very angry mob led by Anthony Michael Hall’s Tommy Doyle. Thinking this beating will finally stop Michael for good, Karen heads back to the Myers house to be with Allyson. But, this is Michael Myers we're talking about here! He gets back up and proceeds to kill every single member of the mob. Perhaps things could have wound down there, leaving the door open for a third Halloween film featuring Laurie, Allyson and Karen facing off against Michael together, but then director David Gordon Green takes this brutal ending one step further. Thinking she spots someone inside the Myers house, Karen heads back in only to become Michael’s final victim of the film.

Might as well be blunt about it; I wasn’t a fan of this ending. I’d grown mighty attached to the idea of three generations of the Strode family teaming up to take down Michael Myers. It’s a horror franchise so, yes, you’ve got to be open to the idea of main characters getting killed off, but if and when that happens, it does need to be justified and Karen’s death in Halloween Kills was not. Not yet at least.

While on Collider Ladies Night celebrating her NBC limited series, The Thing About Pam, I had to ask Judy Greer what she thought about that Halloween Kills big finish. She began by revisiting what it was like getting the call from director David Gordon Green:

“When it was time to get ready to start shooting Halloween Kills, I got a phone call from David Gordon Green and he was like, ‘We have to talk before I send you the script.’ And I was like, ‘I don’t want to talk. I don’t want to talk to you, dad. I know what you’re gonna tell me and why does it have to be me?’ And he was like, ‘It has to be someone.’ [Laughs] He’s like, ‘And it can’t be Jamie, and it can’t be your daughter because she’s gotta carry on the mantle!’ And I was like, ‘You …’ Can I say it? Can I say a bad word? ‘You f*cker!’ I was like, ‘Come on, man!’ He’s like, ‘I know. I’m really sorry. I’m trying to figure it out, but there’s just no other way.’ And I was like, ‘Ugh!' It had to be me. I know. He’s right!”

While that thinking makes sense if you're stuck picking between Karen, Laurie and Allyson, what about how this death serves the franchise moving forward? No, Karen’s demise didn’t play especially well for me in the moment, but there are hopes that Halloween Ends could reveal that that story choice has value.

When it comes to how Karen's death could serve the series well in the future, Greer admitted, “I think we won’t ever really know until the next one comes out why Karen had to go.” While one might assume Greer has some insider information on where the story is going next, she’s actually just as in the dark as us fans waiting for Halloween Ends’ October 14th release. She explained, “[David Gordon Green] was like, ‘Do you wanna read the next one?’ And I was like, ‘No. It’s okay. I’m dead. I can’t read.’”

We’ll have to wait another six months to see how things pan out in Haddonfield, but in the meantime, pour one out for Karen and learn more about Greer’s journey in Hollywood from 1999’s Jawbreaker to The Thing About Pam in our uncut Collider Ladies Night interview below:

