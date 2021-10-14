If you’re a fan of extended cuts and alternate endings, get ready to drop some money when Halloween Kills hits Blu-ray and DVD. When I recently spoke to Halloween Kills director David Gordon Green, he told me that while the movie being released in theaters and on Peacock is his director’s cut, the original ending of the movie had more to it. While he wouldn’t reveal exactly what happens in the scene, he did say why they took it out:

“We ended up lifting it when I became more confident of where we're going to pick up in the next movie, it felt it didn't feel authentic to where we're going to go.”

He went on to say:

“I think it was cool in its own right as watching a one-off movie, but knowing where we're going to exactly where we're going to pick up which, you'll know in a year, it wasn't the right look in the eye that we needed to give the audience.”

Reading between the lines, I’m willing to wager the scene had one of the main characters doing something or having something done to them that didn’t work once they wrote Halloween Ends (the final chapter of his Halloween trilogy), meaning the scene works on its own but it doesn’t work when connecting to the next film. This is going to make the extended cut interesting, because if I’m right, it will show what direction they were originally going with until they changed their minds.

Of course, I could be way off base. We’ll know in a few months. Until then, below is exactly what we talked about. Look for my extended interview with David Gordon Green on the making of Halloween Kills tomorrow.

COLLIDER: I'm curious with the ending of this film, how did you guys decide where you wanted to end this one? And was it always this, or did you have another option?

DAVID GORDON GREEN: There's actually, we're going to do a...This is the director's cut through and through, but there's an additional scene that we filmed that was scripted. And actually I think is a pretty brilliant scene. So we're going to do an extended version on the DVD, just so people can see an extended ending that's different and cool. We ended up lifting it when I became more confident of where we're going to pick up in the next movie, it felt it didn't feel authentic to where we're going to go. So we lifted it. So we just said, we're kind of coming up with, okay, then if we lift that, where do we end? And it was actually Couper Samuelson at Blumhouse, he was just, let's just end when it's over. Lights out. He mentioned it, he was like remember in Rogue One, when you wanted the movie to end? When it was a Darth Vader going ballistic at the door.

Is the scene that you cut that will be in the extended version? Is that scene canon? Is it part of the movie or is this just a fun other scene?

GREEN: It's part of the movie. It's just not part of the appropriate momentum of...I think it was cool in its own right as watching a one-off movie, but knowing where we're going to exactly where we're going to pick up which, you'll know in a year, it wasn't the right look in the eye that we needed to give the audience.

In Halloween Kills, which starts right as the last film ends, we are back in the town of Haddonfield and dealing with the aftermath of the events of 2018's Halloween, which saw Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), her daughter Karen (Judy Greer), and her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) narrowly escaping the clutches of Michael Myers. As they are rushing to the hospital to get Laurie Strode medical treatment, the fire department is rushing to her home to put out the blaze, which leads them to unintentionally set Myers free to continue his rampage. As you can imagine, chaos ensues, and Myers shows no mercy to the people he encounters. Moreover, Halloween Kills brings back several more characters from the iconic franchise — Anthony Michael Hall plays a grown-up Tommy Doyle, and Kyle Richards will reprise her role as Lindsey Wallace from the 1978 film. Nancy Stephens also returns to the franchise as Marion Chambers, former assistant to Dr. Loomis.

