Universal has released the final trailer for Halloween Kills, which leads us right back to the town of Haddonfield and the aftermath of the events of 2018's Halloween, which saw Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), her daughter Karen (Judy Greer), and her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) narrowly escaping the clutches of Michael Myers — but when the fire department shows up to put out the blaze at Laurie's safehouse, they unsuspectingly set Myers free to continue his rampage. Halloween Kills will be released simultaneously in theaters and on Peacock on October 15.

If the first Halloween movie of this new trilogy was about the Strode women waging a battle against the Shape, this sequel looks to be about what happens when the entire town of Haddonfield pitches in to help in the war, with the survivors who are prepared to fight back against Michael Myers by any means necessary.

There's also a big indication that this sequel is going to go back to the heart of the franchise — Myers' childhood home, where he murdered his sister Judith on that fateful Halloween night — and at least one flashback scene, which includes a blink-and-you-miss-it glimpse of someone who looks like Dr. Sam Loomis in his trademark trenchcoat (the late Donald Pleasence).

In addition to Curtis, Greer, and Matichak, Halloween Kills will bring back several more characters from the iconic franchise — Anthony Michael Hall will play a grown-up Tommy Doyle, and Kyle Richards will reprise her role as Lindsey Wallace from the 1978 film. Nancy Stephens also returns to the franchise as Marion Chambers, former assistant to Dr. Loomis.

After the success of 2018’s Halloween, two sequels were announced: Halloween Kills as well as the third film Halloween Ends, which is slated for release on October 14, 2022. The entire trilogy is directed by David Gordon Green, who previously directed such movies as All the Real Girls, Pineapple Express, and Prince Avalanche. Both Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends are written by Green, Danny McBride, and Scott Teems.

Halloween Kills will premiere in theaters and on Peacock on October 15. Check out the final trailer for Halloween Kills below:

Here's the official synopsis:

Minutes after Laurie Strode (Curtis), her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) left masked monster Michael Myers caged and burning in Laurie’s basement, Laurie is rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, believing she finally killed her lifelong tormentor. But when Michael manages to free himself from Laurie’s trap, his ritual bloodbath resumes. As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself against him, she inspires all of Haddonfield to rise up against their unstoppable monster. The Strode women join a group of other survivors of Michael’s first rampage who decide to take matters into their own hands, forming a vigilante mob that sets out to hunt Michael down, once and for all. Evil dies tonight.

