First Footage from ‘Halloween Kills’ Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis in the Next Sequel

As a bit of a Halloween surprise, the folks at Blumhouse have decided to release the first Halloween Kills footage for all to see, offering a first look at the highly anticipated sequel to 2018’s Halloween. That previous film was a direct sequel to John Carpenter’s original Halloween which ditched the “Michael Myers is Laurie’s brother” twist and instead offered up a great PTSD revenge tale in which Laurie Strode confronts her fear of the masked killer that has haunted her for the past few decades.

David Gordon Green returns to direct and co-write Halloween Kills with co-writers Danny McBride and Scott Teems, and the cast includes Judy Greer and Andi Matichak reprising their roles as Laurie’s daughter and granddaughter, respectively. There’s also Kyle Richards, Nancy Stephens, Charles Cyphers, Anthony Michael Hall, and Robert Longstreet as part of the ensemble, with the story bringing back characters from the 1978 film as adult versions.

Halloween Kills is the first of two sequels that Green co-wrote and is directing, with Halloween Ends also in the works. The plan was to shoot both movies back-to-back, but the pandemic caused a slight interruption, although Halloween Ends is still happening.

Halloween hit theaters in 2018 with a radical new spin on the franchise, essentially ignoring every sequel that had come before it to tell a story centered on Laurie Strode and her trauma. It was a hit, grossing over $250 million at the box office against a budget of just $15 million, hence Blumhouse and Universal’s eagerness to make not one but two additional sequels.

Check out our first look at Halloween Kills below. The film is scheduled to be released in theaters on October 15, 2021.