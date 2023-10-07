The Big Picture Halloween Kills tries to strike a balance between horror and comedy, with some moments intended to be humorous and others unintentionally funny.

The film has its positive elements, such as intense and creative kill sequences, but also negative aspects like a lack of cohesiveness in the narrative and an inconsequential role for Laurie Strode.

The mob in Halloween Kills mistakenly accuses an innocent man of being Michael Myers, despite logical inconsistencies and lack of resemblance, resulting in a confusing and laughable scene.

David Gordon Green's middle installment of his Halloween sequel trilogy, Halloween Kills, has one moment that is absolutely hilarious, even though it wasn't supposed to be. Much like peanut butter and jelly, the genres of horror and comedy have become a perfect combination despite being a difficult one to nail perfectly. Make a horror comedy too funny, and the horrific stakes simply cease to exist. Make a horror-comedy too scary, and the humor feels out of place. Despite this, many horror films have been able to strike this balance remarkably well, such as the self-aware Scream franchise, the satirical commentary Get Out, and many more.

Being co-written by someone with a comedic background like Danny McBride, Green's Halloween trilogy is bound to have humorous moments. Some of them are clearly intentional, but one moment seems to have been intended as a serious social commentary. This sequence has so many logical inconsistencies that it ends up being unintentionally hilarious.

'Halloween Kills' Is a Mixed Bag in General

Green's first Halloween film from 2018, simply titled Halloween, was a great return to form for the series, bringing the franchise back to its slow-paced and methodical roots. Its sequel on the other hand, Halloween Kills, feels like a step backwards for the series, falling back into standard slasher movie tropes. However, Halloween Kills has enough positive elements to make ita better film than the tonally inconsistent and narratively confused trilogy capper, Halloween Ends.

On the positive side, Halloween Kills features Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) at his deadly best. The sequel stays true to its name by having the highest kill count in the entire franchise, with the opening firefighter massacre being a particularly brutal and creative sequence. Another standout moment is also a partially humorous one, with the sequence following Big John (Scott MacArthur) and Little John (Michael McDonald), otherwise known as the current tenants of Michael Myers' childhood home, being both tense and funny.

However, for every positive Halloween Kills has, there's also a negative. For one, protagonist Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) spends virtually the entire film in a hospital, feeling completely inconsequential despite her central role in the prior films. The narrative overall here just doesn't feel all that cohesive — it's as if it's just Michael Myers killing people with no thought or substance. Halloween Kills does try to have a more compelling theme attached to it, but the way it executes this theme is unimaginably silly.

Tommy Doyle's Mob Falsely Accuses an Innocent Man in 'Halloween Kills'

Halloween Kills spends a lot of time with the now-adult version of Tommy Doyle (Anthony Michael Hall). Once upon a time, Tommy Doyle was the young boy that Laurie Strode was babysitting during the events of the original 1978 film. Permanently scarred by the traumatic experience of being hunted by a serial killer, Tommy has formed a support group with several other survivors of Michael Myers' rampage from that fateful night. When news breaks that Myers has escaped incarceration, Tommy becomes blinded by a lust for vengeance and begins assembling a mob to take him down, coining the tagline of "Evil dies tonight."

Eventually, Tommy's mob leads them to the Haddonfield hospital, where they believe they've found Michael Myers hiding in plain sight. In actuality, the would-be Michael Myers is Lance Tivoli (Ross Bacon) — a patient from Myers' mental hospital who was displaced after the bus crash in the prior film. Laurie and her daughter, Karen (Judy Greer) try to tell the mob they have the wrong guy, but they're too scared and enraged to listen. Conceptually that all sounds well and good, but there's one big problem that turns this sequence from promising to laughable — Lance Tivoli does not bear any resemblance to Michael Myers at all.

Before we really get into why this sequence doesn't work as intended, we don't want to suggest for a second that any of that is the fault of actor Ross Bacon, who tragically passed away from cancer before Halloween Kills was released. Quite the opposite actually, as Ross Bacon is one of the scene's only saving graces. His small yet authentic performance is the bright spot in an otherwise absurd and logically incoherent moment. If anything, Bacon's performance is so convincing that his character looks just about as confused about being mistaken for Michael Myers as the audience is during this infamous scene.

The Scene Doesn't Make Sense Logically or Narratively

We're not suggesting that Halloween is the most realistic franchise out there, but even the most aggressive and blind members of an angry mob should have noticed that the individual they were chasing after was not Michael Myers. For starters, the body types of Lance Tivoli and Michael Myers could not be more different — their height discrepancies are visually incomparable, and even Tivoli's hair is three times as long as Myers' is, meaning it would more than likely not fit in the villain's mask. Confusing a masked individual with someone else is one thing, but this is like seeing Danny DeVito walking down the street and then shouting, "Hey, look everyone! It's Larry Bird!" On a visual logistic basis alone, it doesn't make sense, but the excuse the film gives as to why this happens somehow makes things more confusing.

When Tivoli jumps from a window to escape the mob, Tommy claims that he thought Tivoli might have been Myers because he's never seen his face...which just...can't be true? Michael Myers has spent several decades incarcerated in a mental hospital, and likely had his mugshot posted all over the news following his capture. Are we supposed to believe that after thirty-plus years, there is not one person among that angry mob who hates Michael Myers, and who knows what Michael Myers looks like? Yeah, that doesn't add up.

Clearly, the Tommy Doyle subplot is trying to make some sort of commentary on mob mentality, which, in a post-January 6th world, is not an awful idea. That said, that message only works if it still makes sense in the context of the story a project is trying to tell. In the case of Halloween Kills, the nonsensical logic and reason displayed in the sequence creates an unintentionally hilarious scene, which is a shame given the potential it had to be profound and interesting.