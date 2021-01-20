Yet another new image from David Gordon Green's upcoming horror sequel Halloween Kills has made its way out into the world. This tantalizing new image of franchise bad boy Michael Myers (credited as "The Shape" and played by Nick Castle in Green's movies) also ties back to the cliffhanger ending of 2018's Halloween. The new image also arrives just a few weeks after another image of Michael Myers was released. In case you can't sense the emerging theme, it looks like Halloween Kills putting all of its marketing energy in reminding us that the threat of Michael Myers is ever-present.

The new image from Halloween Kills was released on Wednesday by Empire magazine. The image sees Michael Myers emerging from Laurie Strode's (Jamie Lee Curtis) house which is extremely on fire. It seems the image is taken from the moments after the end of Halloween. In that climactic finale, Laurie managed to get her daughter, Karen (Judy Greer), and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak), out of her fortress-like house after trapping Michael Myers in her basement and setting the house on fire. The hope would be that Michael would have died in the flames but, alas, this is one killer who is very much unkillable.

In addition to the new image, Green also teased the themes of Halloween Kills to Empire, echoing previous comments while also fleshing out the movie without spilling any specific plot details: "This film is about community fear, paranoia, misinformation and crowd panic. This movie is a great popcorn genre movie and not really any kind of statement, but it’s strange how things line up. It couldn’t be a more interesting time to release a movie like this."

In addition to Castle, Curtis, Greer, and Matichak, Halloween Kills stars franchise alum Kyle Richards, Anthony Michael Hall, and Dylan Arnold. Green directs from a script he co-wrote with Danny McBride and Scott Teems.

Halloween Kills is scheduled to hit theaters on October 15. For more, check out our complete 2021 new movie calendar.

