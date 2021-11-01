Take a look at how the stunt team brought the film's terrifying action to life.

Halloween Kills actor James Jude Courtney, who played the film’s slasher himself Michael Myers, recently took to Twitter to give a shout out to the film’s stunt coordinator, Airon Armstrong, along with his group of professional stuntmen. Along with his congratulatory tweet, Courtney posted a video clip that depicts him surrounded by the stunt crew rehearsing a scene from the beginning of the latest Halloween installment, which debuted in theaters and on Peacock on October 15.

In Halloween Kills, a local group of firefighters encounters Michael Myers as he emerges from the burning walls of Laurie Strode's home, only to be struck down by the masked murderer. The scene in question involves a fire ax and even a chainsaw that is all turned around on the firefighters responding to the inferno.

In the clip, we see each of the stuntmen rush towards Courtney, weapons drawn, as he fights them off. The Halloween franchise has always been known for its nonstop, action-filled moments and this snippet is a wonderful way to get a behind-the-scenes peek.

Halloween Kills picks up where 2018's Halloween ends, with Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) hospitalized due to injuries sustained from attempting to trap and burn Michael Myers alive in her home. Michael escapes (just like he always does!) and continues to wreak havoc on the innocent townspeople. A citizen-led, vigilante mob is stirred up by Tommy Doyle (Anthony Michael Hall) and includes Halloween fan favorites such as Lindsey Wallace (Kyle Richards-Umansky) and Laurie Strode's daughter, Karen Nelson (Judy Greer). Halloween Kills has slashed the box office by grossing over $115 million worldwide and climbing. Fans from all over the world flocked to movie theaters and ran to their couches to stream the film on Peacock to find out what happened in the newest installment.

Many already know that there will be a third and final film of director David Gordon Green’s Halloween trilogy coming out next year entitled Halloween Ends. Will it really end, or will Michael Myers get away again? One thing we do know is that if Armstrong and his crew are involved in the high-flying, nail-biting action scenes, we are in for a well-choreographed treat. Check out the full clip below, courtesy of Courtney, and watch the stunt crew make their jobs look easy:

Halloween Kills is currently playing in theaters and available to stream on Peacock.

