‘Halloween Kills’: Jamie Lee Curtis’ First Look at Laurie Strode Hints at a Big Showdown

We’ve got our first official look at Laurie Strode during what could be a pivotal scene in Halloween Kills courtesy of the actor who plays her, Jamie Lee Curtis. Filming on Halloween Kills is underway following its September start date. This will be the first of two installments directed by Halloween (2018) director David Gordon Green, with the second (and possibly final) chapter currently titled Halloween Ends.

On Tuesday, Curtis posted the first look at Laurie on her Twitter. There’s a lot to take in in this photo, namely that Laurie is looking a little worse for the wear. Sporting scratches, bruises, and what looks like some dirt around her fingernails, Laurie has been to hell and back. The caption to Curtis’ photo gives a bit of context (but not too much): “NEVER SAY DIE! First day back in the battle for my life!”

First day back in the battle for my life!#HalloweenMovie #HalloweenKills

As you might suspect, Curtis was mighty quiet about the particulars of how Laurie got to be this battered in regard to the Halloween Kills story. I’m willing to bet all those bruises and scratches come from fighting off Michael Meyers, who will inevitably survive being locked in Laurie’s basement in a house she set on fire in Halloween (2018), at some point in the movie. Is Curtis giving us a sneak peek at big, final act showdown between the longtime enemies, perhaps?

Curtis is just one of many Halloween franchise stars returning to Green’s film, which focuses on the continuing battle between Michael and Laurie. It’s already been confirmed Kyle Richards will be back as Lindsay Wallace, one of the kids Laurie babysat in John Carpenter‘s Halloween, while Anthony Michael Hall will take on the role of Tommy Doyle, the other child in Laurie’s charge on the night she first encountered Michael. Additionally, Nancy Stephens will reprise her role as Nurse Marion.

For more on what to expect in Halloween Kills, check out our exclusive interview with Jamie Lee Curtis. Halloween Kills arrives in theaters on October 16, 2020. Halloween Ends is scheduled for October 15, 2021.