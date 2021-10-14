With director David Gordon Green’s and producer Jason Blum's Halloween Kills opening in theaters this weekend and also streaming for free on Peacock, the other day I got to speak with Kyle Richards, Judy Greer, and Anthony Michael Hall about making the sequel. During the interview, they talked about what fans would be surprised to learn about the making of Halloween Kills, why Michael Myers and the Halloween franchise has been popular with so many people for so long, if any of the brutal kills were too much for them, and more. In addition, Richards talks about what it was like filming a scene with alligator handlers in the water and how she was warned to be on the lookout for snakes.

In the sequel, which starts right as the last film ends, we are back in the town of Haddonfield and dealing with the aftermath of the events of 2018's Halloween, which saw Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), her daughter Karen (Greer), and her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) narrowly escaping the clutches of Michael Myers. As they are rushing to the hospital to get Laurie Strode medical treatment, the fire department is rushing to her home to put out the blaze, which leads them to unintentionally set Myers free to continue his rampage. As you can imagine, chaos ensues, and Myers shows no mercy to the people he encounters. Moreover, Halloween Kills brings back several more characters from the iconic franchise — Anthony Michael Hall plays a grown-up Tommy Doyle, and Kyle Richards will reprise her role as Lindsey Wallace from the 1978 film. Nancy Stephens also returns to the franchise as Marion Chambers, former assistant to Dr. Loomis.

Image via Universal Studios

RELATED: ‘Halloween Kills’: Jamie Lee Curtis, David Gordon Green and Jason Blum on the Massive Ambition of the Sequel

Watch what Kyle Richards, Judy Greer, and Anthony Michael Hall had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis. Finally, this was my first in person interview since COVID began and it was great to actually talk to people face to face and not over Zoom.

Kyle Richards, Judy Greer, and Anthony Michael Hall

What would fans of Halloween be surprised to learn about the making of Halloween Kills?

Kyle Richards talks about filming the scene with alligator handlers in the water and how she was warned to be on the lookout for snakes in the water.

Why do they think Michael Myers and the Halloween franchise has been so popular with so many people for so long?

Were any of the kills in the film too much for them?

Image via Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

Here's the official synopsis:

Minutes after Laurie Strode (Curtis), her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) left masked monster Michael Myers caged and burning in Laurie’s basement, Laurie is rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, believing she finally killed her lifelong tormentor. But when Michael manages to free himself from Laurie’s trap, his ritual bloodbath resumes. As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself against him, she inspires all of Haddonfield to rise up against their unstoppable monster. The Strode women join a group of other survivors of Michael’s first rampage who decide to take matters into their own hands, forming a vigilante mob that sets out to hunt Michael down, once and for all. Evil dies tonight.

Share Share Tweet Email

Jason Blum on ‘Welcome to the Blumhouse,’ ‘Five Nights at Freddy's,’ Ryan Gosling's 'Wolfman,' Bryan Fuller’s ‘Christine,’ and More Blum also talks about ‘Happy Death Day 3,’ other Universal monster movies, and more.

Read Next