Could you survive a scene with Halloween’s Michael Myers? Halloween superfan, Mark Murtha, had the opportunity to star in his very own “kill” scene with the deranged murderer after he won the #FaceTheShapeContest and lived to tell the tale.

For those that don’t know, in John Carpenter’s original Halloween (1978), the character of Michael Myers is referred to in the credits simply as, “The Shape”. Carpenter later explained that although Michael’s name is said very often in the film, he was referred to in the script as “the shape” and production would also refer to the iconic spray-painted Captain Kirk mask in the same way.

The Face The Shape Contest called on the biggest Michael Myers fans from all over the country to send in videos of themselves via TikTok and Instagram to explain why they are this 12 film franchise’s biggest fan. Along with the videos, each contestant was asked to submit their best horror movie scream.

Murtha, who is from Pickerington, Ohio, is a lifelong Halloween lover, having watched the movies from a very young age. When he was 9, he even made Halloween inspired movies with his friends. Along with his fandom, the film has also been a support system for him. In his contest submission video Murtha says, “I watch Halloween on the best days of my life and it gets me through my worst days.”

After winning the contest, Murtha was flown across the country to Los Angeles where he met Halloween Kills stars, Jamie Lee Curtis and Judy Greer, and was able to catch an early viewing of the new film. He also was rewarded by starring in his very own scene with the film’s slasher himself, Michael Myers.

In the clip, we see Murtha stumbling from a burning house while Michael appears in the doorway behind him. Murtha screams for help and just then a good Samaratin comes out of the shadows to lend him an arm and hurry him away from the towering figure that is now walking in their direction. The two enter another house and the man hides Murtha under a cloth covered table.

Just then, Michael comes in through the door and stabs the helper. Murtha tries to hide his breathing as the sound of footsteps begin to fade, but then a knife comes slamming through the top of the table that Murtha is taking refuge under. As Murtha tries to get away, the blanket that was on the table concealing him comes crashing down and traps him. This is it for Murtha. Michael drives his knife into him and kills him in a very slasher film way. As the camera pans out, Murtha hops out from under the sheet and says “That was awesome!”

Murtha did a great job with the scene and definitely cemented his place as the top Michael Myers superfan. Check out the full clip below.

